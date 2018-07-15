After nine games against PCL-leading Memphis, the Omaha Storm Chasers might be relieved they won’t have to face the Redbirds — and their ace Daniel Poncedeleon — again this season.
Poncedeleon handcuffed the Chasers for a one-hitter to lead Memphis to an 8-0 win Sunday at Werner Park.
The Redbirds took six of the nine games from the Storm Chasers with the Triple-A All-Star Game sandwiched between five- and four-game series.
Poncedeleon entered the game third in the PCL with 98 strikeouts, but he needed just six Sunday while his defense recorded the other 21 outs.
Omaha scored a total of 19 runs in the nine games against Memphis, including seven in the four-game series at Werner Park.
Chasers manager Brian Poldberg said his team was guilty of chasing pitches outside the zone Sunday.
“We didn’t do a great job of some high pitches and whatnot, but you’ve got to tip your hat. I think we only hit three balls hard — if that — the whole day,” Poldberg said.
Poncedeleon (9-3) missed almost all of last season after being struck in the head by a line drive in May. He did not return last year but has bounced back this season. Opposing teams entered Sunday batting a league-worst .211 against him. He held Omaha to two hits through six innings in his last start on July 6, a 4-2 Redbirds win.
“The focus this game was to throw strikes with everything, and that’s what I did,” Poncedeleon said. “Every time a ball was in play (the defense) was right there. It was amazing. My defense did a great job behind me.”
Memphis (59-35) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Alex Mejia deposited a 2-2 pitch from Omaha starter Jonathan Dziedzic (3-8) over the right-field wall.
Alex Torres had Omaha’s lone hit with a second-inning double.
Poncedeleon, who entered the game with the worst support among Redbird starters at 2.7 runs per game, said he was locked in on his game.
“The guys always come through, man. This is one of the best teams I’ve ever played on. I didn’t even know what lead we had. I was just trying to not walk anybody,” Poncedeleon said.
Max Schrock hit his fourth homer of the year to put Memphis up 4-0, ending Dziedzic’s day.
He was charged with four runs on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks in 6 1/3 innings.
“Jonathan had the bases loaded and only gave up one,” Poldberg said. “Gave up the home run right down the right-field line and then gave up the two-run home run after an error.
“So I mean he didn’t get hit real hard, but they took advantage of their scoring opportunities.”
The Storm Chasers (41-51) begin a four-game series at Nashville on Monday before returning home Friday to face Round Rock.
Aug. 27, 1969: The Omaha Royals' first manager, Jack McKeon, celebrates. McKeon led the Chasers to back-to-back American Association titles in the franchise's first two years. McKeon would eventually lead the Florida Marlins to a World Series in 2003.
April 26, 1985: City employee Terry Cuevas spreads mixture of solvent and gasoline on the infield at Rosenblatt Stadium as part of an effort to dry the field enough to cover it with a tarp. The tarp wasn't laid on the field the two previous nights and got soaked in an overnight rainfall. The Omaha Royals were unable to play the game scheduled with the Iowa Cubs.
1991: The final signing of the ownership papers for the Omaha Royals. Seated from left: John Boyer, Bill Gorman, Joe Adams, Mary Ann Luby. Standing from left, Rob Knight, Bill Ulrich, Jim Hildreth and Lary Wzorek. Boyer is the attorney for Walter Scott who bought a major share in the team. Gorman is the Royals' GM.
May 25, 1993: Rance Ristau, 3, looks like he had a good time finishing off his cotton candy during an Omaha Royals afternoon game at Rosenblatt Stadium. But Rance, son of Dan and Cynthia Ristau, saw the Royals drop an 8-5 decision to Nashville.
Aug. 30, 1998: Mayor Hal Daub swings a mock sledge hammer at a golden spike that is held by the Omaha Royals' mascot, Casey, launching the teams new name, the Golden Spikes. The Lincoln Sport Parachute Club jumped into the stadium carrying a banner with the new name on it.
Aug. 16, 2001: After escaping the kennel and heading to the park, Brandi, the schnoodle in the jail-break costume, waits in the concession line with Shelli Willcoxon, left, and Shawn Willcoxon, center, during the Golden Spikes game.
Aug. 3, 2001: Nathanael Osborn, 4, left, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, attempts to take his sleeping bag back from his siblings, John Bedford, 9, and Jenny Osborn, 12 during the first Golden Spikes Scout Sleepover at Rosenblatt Stadium. Bedford and other scouts were allowed to bring their families to the event. More than 500 people took over the infield with sleeping bags, free-standing tents, games and munchies. Registration also included tickets to the Spikes game, the fireworks show, a commemorative patch and breakfast.
July 3, 2001: Rebekah Kuhfal, 7, of Neligh, Neb., turns her baseball ticket over to Chalee George of Omaha as her father David Kuhfal, right, and sister Christy, 9, wait their turn outside Rosenblatt Stadium.
Aug. 22, 2002: Sam the dachshund, 4, sticks his tongue out at the photographer at the Omaha Royals game. Sam's owner, Emily Swanger of Council Bluffs, brought both of her dogs to the game. The promotion was run with the Nebraska Humane Society.