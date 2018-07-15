After nine games against PCL-leading Memphis, the Omaha Storm Chasers might be relieved they won’t have to face the Redbirds — and their ace Daniel Poncedeleon — again this season.

Poncedeleon handcuffed the Chasers for a one-hitter to lead Memphis to an 8-0 win Sunday at Werner Park.

The Redbirds took six of the nine games from the Storm Chasers with the Triple-A All-Star Game sandwiched between five- and four-game series.

Poncedeleon entered the game third in the PCL with 98 strikeouts, but he needed just six Sunday while his defense recorded the other 21 outs.

Omaha scored a total of 19 runs in the nine games against Memphis, including seven in the four-game series at Werner Park.

Chasers manager Brian Poldberg said his team was guilty of chasing pitches outside the zone Sunday.

“We didn’t do a great job of some high pitches and whatnot, but you’ve got to tip your hat. I think we only hit three balls hard — if that — the whole day,” Poldberg said.

Poncedeleon (9-3) missed almost all of last season after being struck in the head by a line drive in May. He did not return last year but has bounced back this season. Opposing teams entered Sunday batting a league-worst .211 against him. He held Omaha to two hits through six innings in his last start on July 6, a 4-2 Redbirds win.

“The focus this game was to throw strikes with everything, and that’s what I did,” Poncedeleon said. “Every time a ball was in play (the defense) was right there. It was amazing. My defense did a great job behind me.”

Memphis (59-35) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Alex Mejia deposited a 2-2 pitch from Omaha starter Jonathan Dziedzic (3-8) over the right-field wall.

Alex Torres had Omaha’s lone hit with a second-inning double.

Poncedeleon, who entered the game with the worst support among Redbird starters at 2.7 runs per game, said he was locked in on his game.

“The guys always come through, man. This is one of the best teams I’ve ever played on. I didn’t even know what lead we had. I was just trying to not walk anybody,” Poncedeleon said.

Max Schrock hit his fourth homer of the year to put Memphis up 4-0, ending Dziedzic’s day.

He was charged with four runs on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks in 6 1/3 innings.

“Jonathan had the bases loaded and only gave up one,” Poldberg said. “Gave up the home run right down the right-field line and then gave up the two-run home run after an error.

“So I mean he didn’t get hit real hard, but they took advantage of their scoring opportunities.”

The Storm Chasers (41-51) begin a four-game series at Nashville on Monday before returning home Friday to face Round Rock.