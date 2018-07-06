MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Daniel Poncedeleon and three relievers combined on a four-hitter to help Memphis beat Omaha 4-2 Friday night.
The Storm Chasers, who had won four of their previous five games, led 1-0 in the second inning after Cam Gallagher’s single brought home Paulo Orlando.
But the lead was short-lived. Memphis scored twice in the second and once in the third.
Adolis Garcia homered in the sixth to make it 4-1, then Ramon Torres homered for the Chasers in the ninth. Memphis pitchers had retired 11 in a row before Torres’ third home run of the season.
Poncedeleon (8-3) allowed two hits and no earned runs over six innings. Chasers starter Eric Stout (2-3), meanwhile, didn’t get out of the third.
Former Creighton player Nicky Lopez, who got his Triple-A career off to a roaring start by hitting .400 in his first five games with the Chasers, was held hitless for the second straight game.
Omaha and Memphis continue their five-game series at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.