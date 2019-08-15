NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Omaha managed two hits in dropping a 4-2 decision to Nashville on Thursday.

Sounds starter Joe Palumbo didn’t allow a hit through six innings. Erick Mejia then led off the seventh with a double off reliever Joe Barlow.

Mejia stole third base and scored on a Chase d’Arnaud groundout to cut the Storm Chaser deficit to 3-1.

Nashville then regained a three-run advantage in the bottom of the seventh on Nick Solak’s home run — one of three solo homers for the Sounds on the night.

Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

Mejia had Omaha’s other hit, a one-out homer to right in the ninth.

Overall, the Chasers finished with five baserunners — Jorge Bonifacio walked twice and Mejia drew one walk.

Jake Kalish (7-7) took the loss. He allowed three runs in five innings.

Omaha, which has dropped 14 of 18, and the Sounds continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years

Check out some of The World-Herald's best photos of the Omaha Storm Chasers.

1 of 149