Round Rock scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning Saturday to hang on for a 10-9 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers.

The Storm Chasers (58-79), trailed 7-2 entering the bottom of the seventh, when they scored seven runs to take the lead.

Rudy Martin, Jecksson Flores and Xavier Fernandez all had RBI singles in the seventh, and Jimmy Govern added a two-run double. Flores also scored on a wild pitch as the Chasers led 9-7 at the end of the inning.

But their lead was short-lived. Round Rock’s Taylor Jones hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth to tie it, and Lorenzo Quintana drove in the winning run with a single to left field.

Govern hit 2 for 5 with two RBIs for the Chasers, while Flores was 2 for 5 with two runs scored.

The Chasers and Express will face off again at 7:05 p.m. Sunday.

