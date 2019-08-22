Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
BASEBALL

Storm Chasers' game against New Orleans canceled because of rain and will not be made up

  • 0

METAIRIE, La. — Thursday’s PCL game between Omaha and New Orleans was canceled because of rain.

The game was tied 4-4 in the fourth inning when play was halted. Erick Mejia hit a three-run home run for the Storm Chasers in the third inning.

Since it was the final meeting of the season between the teams, the game will not be made up. Omaha continues its road trip against Memphis at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

Photos: Storm Chasers host Omaha Potholes night at Werner Park

1 of 14

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight

World Herald Contests