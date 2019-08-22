Storm Chasers' game against New Orleans canceled because of rain and will not be made up

METAIRIE, La. — Thursday’s PCL game between Omaha and New Orleans was canceled because of rain.
The game was tied 4-4 in the fourth inning when play was halted. Erick Mejia hit a three-run home run for the Storm Chasers in the third inning.
Since it was the final meeting of the season between the teams, the game will not be made up. Omaha continues its road trip against Memphis at 7:05 p.m. Friday.
