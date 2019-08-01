Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

BASEBALL

Storm Chasers fall to Rainiers on three-run homer in seventh inning

TACOMA, Wash. — Jake Fraley hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to carry the Tacoma Rainiers to a win over the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Fraley came up against Foster Griffin in a 2-2 game after Griffin allowed a single to John Andreoli and hit Eric Filia with a pitch. On a 2-2 count, he drove the ball over the right-field wall for the go-ahead blast.

No Omaha hitter reached base in the eighth and ninth innings, and five of the six Chasers to come up struck out.

Brett Phillips and Erick Mejia hit solo home runs for the Chasers' two tallies. Omaha managed just one other hit in the game.

The Chasers remain out west and start a four-game series at Reno beginning at 9:05 p.m. Friday.

