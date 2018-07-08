MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Omaha Storm Chasers head into the all-star break with another close loss.
Memphis broke a tie by scoring twice in the sixth inning and went on to edge the Chasers 4-3 on Sunday afternoon.
The Redbirds (56-34) won the final three games of the series by a total of four runs. The Chasers, which started the season 3-11, are 40-48 at the break.
The Redbirds scored twice in the bottom of the first and never trailed Sunday. The Chasers tied it in the second on RBI singles by Jack Lopez and Nicky Lopez.
Memphis regained the lead in the sixth on Luke Voit’s homer, and Randy Arozarena followed later in the inning with a run-scoring single.
The Chasers pulled within 4-3 when Billy Burns homered with two outs in the seventh. The Chasers had runners at second base in the eighth and ninth innings but couldn’t push across the tying run.
Burns and Paulo Orlando had two hits each for Omaha. Reliever Josh Staumont, who allowed the two runs in the sixth, was tagged with the loss.
Right-handed pitcher Trevor Oaks and designated hitter Frank Schwindel are set to represent the Chasers in the Triple-A all-star game Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio.
The Chasers are off until Thursday when they return home to face Memphis at 7:05 p.m.