Omaha hit three home runs on its way to a 6-0 shutout over Round Rock on Monday afternoon in the Storm Chasers’ final game of the season.
It was the Chasers’ third shutout during the final homestand.
Rudy Martin led off the bottom of the first with a home run to left, and Erick Mejia added an RBI double later in the inning. Mejia led the Chasers this season with 63 RBIs.
Omaha’s lead grew to 6-0 in the fifth when Taylor Featherston and Jimmy Govern hit back-to-back homers. Featherston finished the day with three RBIs.
Five Chaser pitchers combined on a four-hitter. Jonathan Dziedzic pitched the fifth and sixth innings to earn his third win.
Omaha finishes the season with a 59-80 record.
