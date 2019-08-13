Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

BASEBALL

Storm Chasers end homestand with loss against Las Vegas

Three Las Vegas pitchers combined on a six-hitter as the Aviators downed the Omaha Storm Chasers 4-2 Tuesday afternoon at Werner Park.

Former Royals farmhand Sean Manaea, who threw a no-hitter for the Oakland A's last April, struck out 10 innings 5⅔ innings to earn the win for the Aviators. He retired 11 of the last 12 batters he faced.

Omaha scored in the first inning on Erick Mejia's RBI single. But Las Vegas pulled ahead on Franklin Barreto's two-run homer in the second inning and Sheldon Neuse added a solo homer in the eighth.

Kelvin Gutierrez hit a solo home run for the Storm Chasers in the ninth, but that was Omaha's first hit since the second inning. Chase d'Arnaud followed with a single, but Parker Dunshee got the last two outs for the save.

Omaha finished its homestand 2-5. Four of the losses were by one run. The Chasers begin a road trip Thursday in Nashville.

