This weekend’s series at Werner Park features two of the best young catchers in baseball.

Carson Kelly and Cam Gallagher would likely already be on active major league rosters if they were playing in different organizations. As it stands, they’re stuck in Triple-A behind a pair of big league All-Stars.

 Kelly , who turned 24 on Saturday, was ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Cardinals farm system by Baseball America entering this season, but he remains in Memphis with veteran Yadier Molina entrenched in St. Louis. And Gallagher, 25, is still in Omaha because Salvador Perez has a stronghold on his position in Kansas City.

Both of the young backstops have seen time in the majors, but neither is concerned with his current situation.

“You’ve just got to take it day by day and not worry,” Kelly said. “That other stuff will take care of itself. You’ve still got to go out and play baseball. You can’t go into a stink about it or sulk or whatever. You can’t do any of that. You’ve got to focus on each day and help your guys put a winning team out there.”

Gallagher and Kelly each had one hit Saturday at Werner Park as Trevor Oaks (6-3) outdueled Chris Ellis (2-1) in a 1-0 Omaha victory. Frank Schwindel singled in the only run of the game in the third inning.

Both Gallagher and Kelly, who was originally drafted as a third baseman, are considered defense-first catchers. But they’ve proven to be more than capable hitters in the higher levels of the minor leagues.

 Kelly entered Saturday’s contest with seven multi-hit games in his previous 10 starts, batting .404 over that stretch. And Gallagher has hit .354 for the Chasers with runners in scoring position this season.

The Omaha catcher has also thrown out 14 runners attempting to steal, which ranks second in the PCL.

Gallagher opened the regular season with the Royals while Perez was on the disabled list. He played in eight games before returning to Omaha to be the full-time starting catcher in late April.

“I got a good taste of it going up this year, unfortunately with Sal going down,” said Gallagher, who made his MLB debut and played 13 games for the Royals in 2017. “But coming down here and getting those everyday reps, at-bats and playing time, it’s definitely been beneficial to me and my career. I can’t control what goes on up there. I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing and, hopefully, I’ll get a call.”

Omaha manager Brian Poldberg, once a Triple-A catcher himself, said both are doing the right things.

“You’ve got to go out and continue to work,” he said. “Just like when the season started — Salvy was hurt and Cam got a chance to go up — you never know. You’re one foul tip away.”

Poldberg has had Gallagher with the Chasers for the past two seasons. He also likes Kelly’s game.

“It’s fun to watch him,” he said. “He blocks. He’s got leadership skills back there. He does a great job.”

Kelly, who took up catching after his first pro season, made his big league debut in 2016. He played 34 games for the Cardinals last season and was called up this May when Molina was injured.

Like Gallagher, the Memphis catcher believes his time with the big league club will pay off in the future.

“You get to be up in the big leagues, see what it’s about, see the pace of the game and the way each guy goes about their business,” Kelly said. “Routines are big up there. It’s great to get that experience. I’m doing everything I can down here. When I get that call, I’ll be ready and, hopefully, will stay up there.”

Gallagher admits there were moments when he has tried to map out that timetable for himself. But he said he learned quickly that did no good. He then adopted the approach of his Memphis counterpart.

“When you try to figure it out in your head or play GM for the team, everything never goes the way it’s really planned,” he said. “You can’t really think about what’s going on up there. You’ve got to control what you can, do what you can, hustle and play your heart out every day. And that’s what I try to do.”