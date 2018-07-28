Fresno snapped Omaha's four-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Saturday night.
The Storm Chasers led 2-0 in the third inning, with Donnie Dewees delivering an RBI single in the second then Frank Schwindel hitting his 19th home run of the season in the third.
But Fresno pulled even in the fifth inning, then Jake Marisnick's RBI double in the sixth gave the Grizzlies a 3-2 lead.
Omaha had one baserunner the rest of the way - a leadoff walk in the ninth. Pinch-runner Terrance Gore then was picked off. The Chasers managed four hits one night after pounding out 23 in a 15-4 win.
Chasers starter Zach Lovvorn was tagged with the loss as he allowed three earned runs and eight hits over six innings.
Omaha and Fresno continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Sunday.