Storm Chasers can’t catch up to Nashville Sounds

The Chasers scored the final four runs of Thursday’s PCL game. The problem was Omaha already trailed 8-0 as Nashville finished with an 8-4 win at Werner Park as the teams split a four-game series.
A two-run single by Patrick Wisdom and Matt Davidson’s 32nd homer of the season sparked a five-run first inning, giving the Sounds (63-71) all the offense they needed. Erich Weiss had an RBI single and a two-run homer to pace the Chasers (57-78), who begin their final series of the season at 7:05 p.m. Friday hosting Round Rock.
