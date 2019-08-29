Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

BASEBALL

Storm Chasers can’t catch up to Nashville Sounds

The Chasers scored the final four runs of Thursday’s PCL game. The problem was Omaha already trailed 8-0 as Nashville finished with an 8-4 win at Werner Park as the teams split a four-game series.

A two-run single by Patrick Wisdom and Matt Davidson’s 32nd homer of the season sparked a five-run first inning, giving the Sounds (63-71) all the offense they needed. Erich Weiss had an RBI single and a two-run homer to pace the Chasers (57-78), who begin their final series of the season at 7:05 p.m. Friday hosting Round Rock.

