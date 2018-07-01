With a doubleheader slated for Monday following Saturday’s rainout, Omaha had a plan for its bullpen.

It was scrapped after 15 pitches Sunday when starter Scott Barlow left with an apparent lat strain.

The Storm Chasers won’t know the extent of the injury until he sees a doctor. But having Barlow throw to only three batters in a 7-1 loss to Nashville at Werner Park wasn’t what they were ready for.

“We went from figuring we’d have to fill three innings with the bullpen today to filling 8  1⁄3 (innings),” Omaha manager Brian Poldberg said. “Tomorrow’s (doubleheader) plan got thrown out in the wash.”

Barlow (1-3) retired the first two batters he faced Sunday. But following his final delivery on a four-pitch walk with Jake Smolinski at the plate, the starter walked off the mound and peered toward the dugout.

His day ended there. Luis Vasquez came on in relief and hit Anthony Garcia with his first pitch. Beau Taylor followed by driving in Smolinski with a single to right field. The Sounds led the rest of the afternoon.

Adding insult to injury, Barlow suffered the loss in a game in which he barely appeared.

Nashville tagged Omaha’s bullpen for 14 hits. The final one came off Chasers second baseman Humberto Arteaga, who induced an inning-ending double play in a rare pitching appearance by a position player.

In addition to Vasquez, Poldberg also had to use Richard Lovelady and Josh Staumont in the game.

“The plan for (Monday) was saving Staumont, but we needed so many innings filled that we ended up using him,” Poldberg said. “He was not going to start but be the first guy in during that second game.”

Omaha has Jake Kalish scheduled to be the starter in the 5:05 p.m. opener Monday. The nightcap was already going to be a bullpen game for the Chasers, meaning a reliever was going to get the start.

“Give me the ball tomorrow,” reliever Eric Stout shouted into Poldberg’s office after Sunday’s game.

The Omaha manager said that is a possibility. Michael Mariot, Jake Newberry, Sam Selman and Kevin Lenik are the other arms the Chasers will have available out of the bullpen Monday, Poldberg said.

“It’s tougher because I know we’ve got a doubleheader (Monday),” he said. “The bullpen was in great shape. But we knew we had to have a minimum of seven innings — and probably closer to nine — tomorrow. You take 16 innings out of your bullpen in two days, and you’re not going to have much left.”

The Sounds scored four runs off Vasquez in less than two innings, then added a run each against Lovelady and Staumont. Arteaga was the only pitcher Omaha used who wasn’t charged with a run.

Nashville starter Raul Alcantara (4-1) limited the Chasers to three hits over six inning. Omaha’s lone run came on a solo homer by All-Star first baseman Frank Schwindel, his team-leading 15th, in the second.

At that point, the Nashville lead was only 2-1. But the Sounds scored three off Vasquez in the third.

“There’s days where you go from trying to win to (trying to) survive,” Poldberg said. “Today was a day where we were trying to survive.”