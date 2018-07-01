With a doubleheader slated for Monday following Saturday’s rainout, Omaha had a plan for its bullpen.
It was scrapped after 15 pitches Sunday when starter Scott Barlow left with an apparent lat strain.
The Storm Chasers won’t know the extent of the injury until he sees a doctor. But having Barlow throw to only three batters in a 7-1 loss to Nashville at Werner Park wasn’t what they were ready for.
“We went from figuring we’d have to fill three innings with the bullpen today to filling 8 1⁄3 (innings),” Omaha manager Brian Poldberg said. “Tomorrow’s (doubleheader) plan got thrown out in the wash.”
Barlow (1-3) retired the first two batters he faced Sunday. But following his final delivery on a four-pitch walk with Jake Smolinski at the plate, the starter walked off the mound and peered toward the dugout.
His day ended there. Luis Vasquez came on in relief and hit Anthony Garcia with his first pitch. Beau Taylor followed by driving in Smolinski with a single to right field. The Sounds led the rest of the afternoon.
Adding insult to injury, Barlow suffered the loss in a game in which he barely appeared.
Nashville tagged Omaha’s bullpen for 14 hits. The final one came off Chasers second baseman Humberto Arteaga, who induced an inning-ending double play in a rare pitching appearance by a position player.
In addition to Vasquez, Poldberg also had to use Richard Lovelady and Josh Staumont in the game.
“The plan for (Monday) was saving Staumont, but we needed so many innings filled that we ended up using him,” Poldberg said. “He was not going to start but be the first guy in during that second game.”
Omaha has Jake Kalish scheduled to be the starter in the 5:05 p.m. opener Monday. The nightcap was already going to be a bullpen game for the Chasers, meaning a reliever was going to get the start.
“Give me the ball tomorrow,” reliever Eric Stout shouted into Poldberg’s office after Sunday’s game.
The Omaha manager said that is a possibility. Michael Mariot, Jake Newberry, Sam Selman and Kevin Lenik are the other arms the Chasers will have available out of the bullpen Monday, Poldberg said.
“It’s tougher because I know we’ve got a doubleheader (Monday),” he said. “The bullpen was in great shape. But we knew we had to have a minimum of seven innings — and probably closer to nine — tomorrow. You take 16 innings out of your bullpen in two days, and you’re not going to have much left.”
The Sounds scored four runs off Vasquez in less than two innings, then added a run each against Lovelady and Staumont. Arteaga was the only pitcher Omaha used who wasn’t charged with a run.
Nashville starter Raul Alcantara (4-1) limited the Chasers to three hits over six inning. Omaha’s lone run came on a solo homer by All-Star first baseman Frank Schwindel, his team-leading 15th, in the second.
At that point, the Nashville lead was only 2-1. But the Sounds scored three off Vasquez in the third.
“There’s days where you go from trying to win to (trying to) survive,” Poldberg said. “Today was a day where we were trying to survive.”
Aug. 27, 1969: The Omaha Royals' first manager, Jack McKeon, celebrates. McKeon led the Chasers to back-to-back American Association titles in the franchise's first two years. McKeon would eventually lead the Florida Marlins to a World Series in 2003.
April 26, 1985: City employee Terry Cuevas spreads mixture of solvent and gasoline on the infield at Rosenblatt Stadium as part of an effort to dry the field enough to cover it with a tarp. The tarp wasn't laid on the field the two previous nights and got soaked in an overnight rainfall. The Omaha Royals were unable to play the game scheduled with the Iowa Cubs.
1991: The final signing of the ownership papers for the Omaha Royals. Seated from left: John Boyer, Bill Gorman, Joe Adams, Mary Ann Luby. Standing from left, Rob Knight, Bill Ulrich, Jim Hildreth and Lary Wzorek. Boyer is the attorney for Walter Scott who bought a major share in the team. Gorman is the Royals' GM.
May 25, 1993: Rance Ristau, 3, looks like he had a good time finishing off his cotton candy during an Omaha Royals afternoon game at Rosenblatt Stadium. But Rance, son of Dan and Cynthia Ristau, saw the Royals drop an 8-5 decision to Nashville.
Aug. 30, 1998: Mayor Hal Daub swings a mock sledge hammer at a golden spike that is held by the Omaha Royals' mascot, Casey, launching the teams new name, the Golden Spikes. The Lincoln Sport Parachute Club jumped into the stadium carrying a banner with the new name on it.
Aug. 16, 2001: After escaping the kennel and heading to the park, Brandi, the schnoodle in the jail-break costume, waits in the concession line with Shelli Willcoxon, left, and Shawn Willcoxon, center, during the Golden Spikes game.
Aug. 3, 2001: Nathanael Osborn, 4, left, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, attempts to take his sleeping bag back from his siblings, John Bedford, 9, and Jenny Osborn, 12 during the first Golden Spikes Scout Sleepover at Rosenblatt Stadium. Bedford and other scouts were allowed to bring their families to the event. More than 500 people took over the infield with sleeping bags, free-standing tents, games and munchies. Registration also included tickets to the Spikes game, the fireworks show, a commemorative patch and breakfast.
July 3, 2001: Rebekah Kuhfal, 7, of Neligh, Neb., turns her baseball ticket over to Chalee George of Omaha as her father David Kuhfal, right, and sister Christy, 9, wait their turn outside Rosenblatt Stadium.
Aug. 22, 2002: Sam the dachshund, 4, sticks his tongue out at the photographer at the Omaha Royals game. Sam's owner, Emily Swanger of Council Bluffs, brought both of her dogs to the game. The promotion was run with the Nebraska Humane Society.