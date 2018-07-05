MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zach Lovvorn and two relievers combined on a seven-hitter as the Omaha Storm Chasers blanked Memphis 3-0 on Thursday night.
Lovvorn, a 24-year-old right-hander promoted from Double-A Northwest Arkansas earlier in the day, allowed four hits over six innings in his second Triple-A start this season. Josh Staumont and Richard Lovelady completed the shutout.
Paulo Orlando put the Chasers in front with a two-run home run in the second inning. It was his sixth homer of the season.
Orlando added an insurance run in the seventh when Cam Gallagher singled him in.
Memphis’ biggest threat came in the eighth when it loaded the bases with two outs. But Staumont got out of that jam by striking out Adolis Garcia.
The Chasers’ defense turned their theirits third double play of the night in the ninth to give Lovelady his third save.
The Chasers and Memphis continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday.