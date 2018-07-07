MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Alex Mejia hit a two-run double in the second inning Saturday as Memphis beat Omaha 3-2 to hand the Storm Chasers their second straight loss.

Oscar Mercado also had an RBI double in the second for the Redbirds (55-34), whose bullpen held the Chasers (40-47) scoreless over the final four innings.

The Chasers had the potential tying run on first with one out in the ninth, but 34-year-old journeyman reliever Edward Mujica induced Cam Gallagher to hit into a double play to end the game.

Mujica, who has appeared in 499 major league games with seven teams, replaced Tommy Layne with one out and the bases empty. Paulo Orlando lined an 0-1 single to right, but Gallagher grounded a 1-2 offering from Mujica to second base.

Omaha starter Jake Kalish (3-3) settled in after giving up the three runs in the second, striking out five in seven innings. Kalish has pitched seven innings in three of his past four starts.

But the Chasers mustered only six hits, with just one coming in the final four innings.

The Chasers trailed 3-0 with two outs and two on in the fifth when Donnie Dewees singled to right, scoring Orlando from second base.

Billy Burns followed with a bunt single, scoring Humberto Arteaga and cutting the Chasers’ deficit to 3-2.

Memphis starter Chris Ellis (2-0) retired former Creighton shortstop Nicky Lopez on a fly ball to left to end the inning.

Orlando was 2 for 4 for the Storm Chasers, his second multi-hit game of the series. Burns also had two hits for Omaha, his first multi-hit game since June 23.

The Chasers and Redbirds will wrap up their five-game seriesat 2:05 p.m. Sunday. The Chasers then will take a break for Wednesday’s Triple -A All-Star Game before beginning a four-game homestand against Memphis on Thursday.