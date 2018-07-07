MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Alex Mejia hit a two-run double in the second inning Saturday as Memphis beat Omaha 3-2 to hand the Storm Chasers their second straight loss.
Oscar Mercado also had an RBI double in the second for the Redbirds (55-34), whose bullpen held the Chasers (40-47) scoreless over the final four innings.
The Chasers had the potential tying run on first with one out in the ninth, but 34-year-old journeyman reliever Edward Mujica induced Cam Gallagher to hit into a double play to end the game.
Mujica, who has appeared in 499 major league games with seven teams, replaced Tommy Layne with one out and the bases empty. Paulo Orlando lined an 0-1 single to right, but Gallagher grounded a 1-2 offering from Mujica to second base.
Omaha starter Jake Kalish (3-3) settled in after giving up the three runs in the second, striking out five in seven innings. Kalish has pitched seven innings in three of his past four starts.
But the Chasers mustered only six hits, with just one coming in the final four innings.
The Chasers trailed 3-0 with two outs and two on in the fifth when Donnie Dewees singled to right, scoring Orlando from second base.
Billy Burns followed with a bunt single, scoring Humberto Arteaga and cutting the Chasers’ deficit to 3-2.
Memphis starter Chris Ellis (2-0) retired former Creighton shortstop Nicky Lopez on a fly ball to left to end the inning.
Orlando was 2 for 4 for the Storm Chasers, his second multi-hit game of the series. Burns also had two hits for Omaha, his first multi-hit game since June 23.
The Chasers and Redbirds will wrap up their five-game seriesat 2:05 p.m. Sunday. The Chasers then will take a break for Wednesday’s Triple -A All-Star Game before beginning a four-game homestand against Memphis on Thursday.
Aug. 27, 1969: The Omaha Royals' first manager, Jack McKeon, celebrates. McKeon led the Chasers to back-to-back American Association titles in the franchise's first two years. McKeon would eventually lead the Florida Marlins to a World Series in 2003.
April 26, 1985: City employee Terry Cuevas spreads mixture of solvent and gasoline on the infield at Rosenblatt Stadium as part of an effort to dry the field enough to cover it with a tarp. The tarp wasn't laid on the field the two previous nights and got soaked in an overnight rainfall. The Omaha Royals were unable to play the game scheduled with the Iowa Cubs.
1991: The final signing of the ownership papers for the Omaha Royals. Seated from left: John Boyer, Bill Gorman, Joe Adams, Mary Ann Luby. Standing from left, Rob Knight, Bill Ulrich, Jim Hildreth and Lary Wzorek. Boyer is the attorney for Walter Scott who bought a major share in the team. Gorman is the Royals' GM.
May 25, 1993: Rance Ristau, 3, looks like he had a good time finishing off his cotton candy during an Omaha Royals afternoon game at Rosenblatt Stadium. But Rance, son of Dan and Cynthia Ristau, saw the Royals drop an 8-5 decision to Nashville.
Aug. 30, 1998: Mayor Hal Daub swings a mock sledge hammer at a golden spike that is held by the Omaha Royals' mascot, Casey, launching the teams new name, the Golden Spikes. The Lincoln Sport Parachute Club jumped into the stadium carrying a banner with the new name on it.
Aug. 16, 2001: After escaping the kennel and heading to the park, Brandi, the schnoodle in the jail-break costume, waits in the concession line with Shelli Willcoxon, left, and Shawn Willcoxon, center, during the Golden Spikes game.
Aug. 3, 2001: Nathanael Osborn, 4, left, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, attempts to take his sleeping bag back from his siblings, John Bedford, 9, and Jenny Osborn, 12 during the first Golden Spikes Scout Sleepover at Rosenblatt Stadium. Bedford and other scouts were allowed to bring their families to the event. More than 500 people took over the infield with sleeping bags, free-standing tents, games and munchies. Registration also included tickets to the Spikes game, the fireworks show, a commemorative patch and breakfast.
July 3, 2001: Rebekah Kuhfal, 7, of Neligh, Neb., turns her baseball ticket over to Chalee George of Omaha as her father David Kuhfal, right, and sister Christy, 9, wait their turn outside Rosenblatt Stadium.
Aug. 22, 2002: Sam the dachshund, 4, sticks his tongue out at the photographer at the Omaha Royals game. Sam's owner, Emily Swanger of Council Bluffs, brought both of her dogs to the game. The promotion was run with the Nebraska Humane Society.