RENO, Nev. — Omaha scored first Friday night. Then Reno scored often en route to a 23-8 victory.
After the Storm Chasers took a 1-0 lead on Jorge Bonifacio's RBI-single in the top first, Reno took control with a six-run first and second inning for a 12-1 advantage. Omaha starter Zach Lovvorn (4-11) lasted two-thirds of an inning, and the bullpen couldn't slow Reno much after that.
Jamie Westbrook homered twice and drove in five runs for the Aces (51-60), who racked up 22 hits -- including 10 for extra bases -- and 21 walks. Joshua Rojas and Domingo Leyba -- Reno's top two hitters in the order -- finished 9 for 13 with five RBIs and four runs.
Seven Chasers had an RBI and eight scored a run. Second baseman Erick Mejia led Omaha (49-62) with three hits.
The second game of a four-game PCL series is at 9:05 p.m. Saturday.