Taylor Jones hit a homer and drove in three runs as Round Rock handed Omaha its fourth loss in five games, 5-3 on Sunday.
 
Jones, the Astros’ 28th-ranked prospect according to MLB.com, hit his 22nd homer of the season in the fourth, a two-run blast to center off Storm Chasers starter Foster Griffin.
 
After finishing August with a 9-19 record, the Chasers opened up September with another loss in their penultimate game. The Chasers will wrap up their season Monday at 12:05 p.m. at Werner Park.
 
The Express added a pair of runs in the fifth to take a 4-2 lead.
After the Chasers had pulled within 4-3, Jones added an RBI double to left in the eighth.
 
Taylor Featherston homered for Omaha, and Erich Weiss continued his hot stretch at the plate by adding a pair of hits.
 
In his past 11 games, Weiss is 13 for 38 (.342) with two home runs, 11 RBIs and four runs scored.
 
Griffin (8-6) allowed four runs and struck out five in seven innings. It was the first time he pitched seven innings in a start since May 24.

