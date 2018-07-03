You are the owner of this article.
BASEBALL

Rehabbing Oakland left-hander shuts down Chasers while three home runs spark Nashville

While Nashville was teeing off on previously unbeaten Omaha starter Glenn Sparkman in front of a sellout crowd at Werner Park on Tuesday, Brett Anderson was handcuffing the Storm Chasers’ offense.

The veteran Oakland left-hander, on a major league rehabilitation assignment, retired the first 11 batters and carried a two-hit shutout into the sixth inning of a 9-2 victory by the Sounds.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Anderson isn’t overpowering. His fastball topped out at 91 mph in his third rehab start after going on the disabled list on May 19 with a shoulder strain. But he pounded the strike zone and consistently worked ahead in the count. Omaha couldn’t square him up.

Anderson (2-1) pitched into the sixth for the win, giving up two runs on four hits while fanning five.

“They’re an aggressive team,” he said. “I was getting some early sinkers in to get some early outs. Even in some of the last innings, (they had) some soft contact and found some holes. But I made some pitches to kind of get out of it. Then my pitch count got up there, and I had to be taken out. But other than that, it was pretty good. I was efficient and worked fast to try to stay out of the heat as much as possible.”

The 30-year-old Anderson hasn’t been to Nebraska much, but his father is a native. Frank Anderson was a multisport star at Grant High School before playing baseball at Mid-Plains College in North Platte and later at Kearney State. The elder Anderson has been coaching college baseball since 1984. He was the Oklahoma State coach from 2004-12 and is currently the pitching coach at Tennessee.

Brett Anderson grew up hearing the stories of his dad’s playing days in Nebraska.

“I think he might embellish it a little bit, but supposedly he was a pretty good athlete back in the day,” he said. “If you’ve seen my dad — I’m 6-4, 240, and he’s 5-9, 175 — we look a little different. But he was a pretty good athlete who could do some things on the football field, baseball field and basketball court.”

Anderson was born in Texas and spent his early years there when his father was an assistant coach at Texas Tech and Texas. The son starred at Stillwater High School while his dad was at Oklahoma State.

Sandra Anderson, Brett’s mother, is from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. When the Andersons came back to the area during Brett’s childhood, they would either go there or visit his father’s family down in Kansas City.

“We’d come back to the Midwest, but not so much Nebraska,” he said. “I never made it to Grant, where he grew up for the most part. I don’t think there’s a whole lot to visit out there, but I definitely made it back to the Midwest quite a few times. ... It was good to get back to the area every once in awhile.”

Anderson’s stay this time was brief. He’s scheduled to return to the Athletics on Wednesday.

His teammates will head home to face Iowa while the Chasers move on to Memphis to wrap up the first half of their season. Tuesday’s game was their final one at Werner before their upcoming All-Star break.

Nashville spoiled it by scoring five times off Sparkman in the third inning. Nick Martini’s two-run homer highlighted the outburst. Jake Smolinski and Sheldon Neuse then extended the lead with solo shots in the fifth.

Omaha manager Brian Poldberg said starting pitching decided the game. One guy was on, one wasn’t.

“Sparkman got ahead but really didn’t have an out pitch,” he said. “They kept fouling balls off and getting his pitch count up. In the third, they kind of broke it open and took advantage of some stuff.”

