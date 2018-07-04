MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A ninth-inning error helped keep the Storm Chasers on the field Wednesday. But it didn’t keep them from victory.
Paulo Orlando doubled with two outs in the 12th inning to score Nicky Lopez, giving Omaha a 2-1 win over Memphis.
Left-hander Jonathan Dziedzic made the Chasers’ first run — Humberto Arteaga’s third-inning homer — stand through his seven innings before Omaha turned to the bullpen.
Kevin Lenik set down Memphis in order in the eighth, but the Redbirds would tie it in the ninth. Adolis Garcia reached on a throwing error by the shortstop Lopez, then went to third on Alex Mejia’s one-out single. Garcia scored on Edmundo Sosa’s single to tie it and send the game to extra innings.
In the 11th inning, Omaha’s Parker Morin was thrown out at the plate with no outs. But the Chasers scored the winning run an inning later.
Dziedzic scattered seven singles and struck out three with no walks. Memphis counterpart Kevin Herget was almost as good, allowing one run on four hits in eight frames.
In the bottom of the 12th, Jake Newberry (1-0) retired three consecutive batters to seal the win for the Chasers (39-45).
The second game of the series is 7:05 p.m. Thursday with Omaha’s starter to be determined. Right-hander Jake Woodford (0-1, 5.00) will start for the Redbirds, who stranded 13 runners Wednesday.
Aug. 27, 1969: The Omaha Royals' first manager, Jack McKeon, celebrates. McKeon led the Chasers to back-to-back American Association titles in the franchise's first two years. McKeon would eventually lead the Florida Marlins to a World Series in 2003.
April 26, 1985: City employee Terry Cuevas spreads mixture of solvent and gasoline on the infield at Rosenblatt Stadium as part of an effort to dry the field enough to cover it with a tarp. The tarp wasn't laid on the field the two previous nights and got soaked in an overnight rainfall. The Omaha Royals were unable to play the game scheduled with the Iowa Cubs.
1991: The final signing of the ownership papers for the Omaha Royals. Seated from left: John Boyer, Bill Gorman, Joe Adams, Mary Ann Luby. Standing from left, Rob Knight, Bill Ulrich, Jim Hildreth and Lary Wzorek. Boyer is the attorney for Walter Scott who bought a major share in the team. Gorman is the Royals' GM.
May 25, 1993: Rance Ristau, 3, looks like he had a good time finishing off his cotton candy during an Omaha Royals afternoon game at Rosenblatt Stadium. But Rance, son of Dan and Cynthia Ristau, saw the Royals drop an 8-5 decision to Nashville.
Aug. 30, 1998: Mayor Hal Daub swings a mock sledge hammer at a golden spike that is held by the Omaha Royals' mascot, Casey, launching the teams new name, the Golden Spikes. The Lincoln Sport Parachute Club jumped into the stadium carrying a banner with the new name on it.
Aug. 16, 2001: After escaping the kennel and heading to the park, Brandi, the schnoodle in the jail-break costume, waits in the concession line with Shelli Willcoxon, left, and Shawn Willcoxon, center, during the Golden Spikes game.
Aug. 3, 2001: Nathanael Osborn, 4, left, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, attempts to take his sleeping bag back from his siblings, John Bedford, 9, and Jenny Osborn, 12 during the first Golden Spikes Scout Sleepover at Rosenblatt Stadium. Bedford and other scouts were allowed to bring their families to the event. More than 500 people took over the infield with sleeping bags, free-standing tents, games and munchies. Registration also included tickets to the Spikes game, the fireworks show, a commemorative patch and breakfast.
July 3, 2001: Rebekah Kuhfal, 7, of Neligh, Neb., turns her baseball ticket over to Chalee George of Omaha as her father David Kuhfal, right, and sister Christy, 9, wait their turn outside Rosenblatt Stadium.
Aug. 22, 2002: Sam the dachshund, 4, sticks his tongue out at the photographer at the Omaha Royals game. Sam's owner, Emily Swanger of Council Bluffs, brought both of her dogs to the game. The promotion was run with the Nebraska Humane Society.