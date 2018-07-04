MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A ninth-inning error helped keep the Storm Chasers on the field Wednesday. But it didn’t keep them from victory.

Paulo Orlando doubled with two outs in the 12th inning to score Nicky Lopez, giving Omaha a 2-1 win over Memphis.

Left-hander Jonathan Dziedzic made the Chasers’ first run — Humberto Arteaga’s third-inning homer — stand through his seven innings before Omaha turned to the bullpen.

Kevin Lenik set down Memphis in order in the eighth, but the Redbirds would tie it in the ninth. Adolis Garcia reached on a throwing error by the shortstop Lopez, then went to third on Alex Mejia’s one-out single. Garcia scored on Edmundo Sosa’s single to tie it and send the game to extra innings.

In the 11th inning, Omaha’s Parker Morin was thrown out at the plate with no outs. But the Chasers scored the winning run an inning later.

Dziedzic scattered seven singles and struck out three with no walks. Memphis counterpart Kevin Herget was almost as good, allowing one run on four hits in eight frames.

In the bottom of the 12th, Jake Newberry (1-0) retired three consecutive batters to seal the win for the Chasers (39-45).

The second game of the series is 7:05 p.m. Thursday with Omaha’s starter to be determined. Right-hander Jake Woodford (0-1, 5.00) will start for the Redbirds, who stranded 13 runners Wednesday.