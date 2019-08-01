TACOMA, Wash. — Erick Mejia and Jorge Bonifacio hit grand slams to carry the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 14-11 Pacific Coast League win over Tacoma on Wednesday night.

Mejia's grand slam put the Chasers up 9-2 in the third inning, but Tacoma responded with seven runs in the bottom of the third. Ian Miller capped that inning with a three-run homer.

Bonifacio put the Chasers back in front for good with his grand slam in the fifth.

Bonifacio finished the night with six RBIs, while Mejia had five. The top four batters in Omaha's order — Nick Heath, Brett Phillips, Mejia and Bonifacio — combined to go 9 of 19 with eight runs scored and 13 RBIs.

Omaha relievers Andres Machado, Gabe Speier and Bryan Brickhouse combined to allow two runs over the last six innings.

Omaha and Tacoma continue their series at 9:05 p.m. Thursday.

