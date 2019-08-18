Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers break five-game losing streak with win over Nashville Sounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Eric Skoglund scattered four hits and two runs in seven innings as Omaha snapped a five-game skid with a 7-4 win over Nashville on Sunday.

Skoglund struck out three and earned a win for the first time since July 7. The 26-year-old left-hander, who has has a 6.14 ERA, pitched seven innings for the first time since June 27.

He has allowed three or fewer runs in four of his last five starts.

Erich Weiss had a pair of hits and drove in two runs for the Storm Chasers (53-72), and Taylor Featherston added a solo homer.

The Chasers trailed 2-1 in the sixth when Jorge Bonficaio doubled home Erick Mejia. Weiss followed with an RBI single for a 3-2 lead.

Omaha, which had lost eight of its last 10 and entered the game with a 3-12 record in August, avoided a four-game sweep against the Sounds (56-67).

Omaha opens a four-game series in New Orleans on Monday.

