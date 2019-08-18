Omaha Storm Chasers break five-game losing streak with win over Nashville Sounds

Omaha Storm Chasers' D.J. Burt (8) receives a celebratory ice bath after hitting the game winning R.B.I. during the bottom of the ninth inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. The Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-2. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Storm Chasers' Angelo Castellano (4) scores the game winning run during the bottom of the ninth-inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. The Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-2. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon looks on before his first at bat during an exhibition baseball game against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon signs autographs for fans prior to their exhibition baseball game against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas City Royals' Frank Schwindel (69) breaks his bat on contact with the ball during the eighth-inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. The Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-2. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas City Royals' Tim Hill (54) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. The Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-2. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon strikes out in his first at bat in the first inning during an exhibition baseball game against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon signs autographs for fans prior to their exhibition baseball game against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi (27) plays catch prior to an exhibition baseball game against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Kansas City Royals line up on the first base line prior to the National Anthem before an exhibition baseball game against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas City Royals' Frank Schwindel (69) signs autographs prior to the exhibition baseball game against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler (12) sits in the dugout prior to an exhibition baseball game against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield (15) is introduced prior to an exhibition baseball game against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield (15) is introduced prior to an exhibition baseball game against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler (12) is introduced prior to an exhibition baseball game against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas City Royals' Scott Barlow (58) delivers a pitch during the second inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Storm Chasers' Nicky Lopez (3) bumps fists with Omaha Storm Chasers' Kort Peterson (21) while being introduced before an exhibition baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Storm Chasers' Josh Staumont (37) delivers a pitch during the top of the second inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Storm Chasers' Josh Staumont (37) delivers a pitch during the top of the first inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Storm Chasers' Nicky Lopez (3) blows a bubble during the National Anthem alongside head coach Brian Poldberg (27) before an exhibition baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas City Royals' Scott Barlow (58) delivers a pitch during the second inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Official attendance 9,351 a Werner Park record were on hand to see the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Omaha Storm Chasers in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Storm Chasers' Nicky Lopez (3) catches a bat during the second inning of an exhibition baseball game at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas City Royals's mascot Sluggerrr signs autographs for fans prior to an exhibition baseball game against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield (15) pulls a funny face in the dugout prior to an exhibition baseball game against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Storm Chasers' Brett Phillips (14) fools around Kansas City Royals' Billy Hamilton (6) during an exhibition baseball game at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. The Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-2. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon watches a ball after making contact in an exhibition baseball game against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. The Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-2. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas City Royals' Kansas City Royals' Ned Yost (3) looks on from the dugout during an exhibition baseball game against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. The Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-2. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi (27) watches a ball after making contact in an exhibition baseball game against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. The Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-2. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Storm Chasers' D.J. Burt (8) receives a celebratory ice bath after hitting the game winning R.B.I. during the bottom of the ninth inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. The Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-2. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hall of Famer George Brett was in attendance for the exhibition baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. The Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-2. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A bat belonging to Omaha Storm Chasers' Nick Dini (16) flys into the dugout during an exhibition baseball game at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. The Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-2. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Storm Chasers' Yunior Marte (36) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during an exhibition baseball game at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. The Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-2. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Neil family of Gretna, Jill and Mike with their children 14-month-old, Syrus, Ashton, 13, Hailey, 9, Kailyn, 12, walk past a large mural while arriving at Werner Park for the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Omaha Storm Chasers in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler (12) chats with coach Mike Jirschele during an exhibition baseball game at Werner Park against the Omaha Storm Chasers in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. The Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-2. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Storm Chasers' Yunior Marte (36) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during an exhibition baseball game at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019. The Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-2. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers defeat the Kansas City Royals
The Omaha Storm Chasers and the Kansas City Royals compete in an exhibition baseball game at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, Monday, March 25, 2019.
Kansas City Royals' head coach Ned Yost embraces Omaha Storm Chasers' head coach Brian Poldberg prior to the exhibition game.
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier fails to tag out Humberto Arteaga at second base.
