BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers allow three big innings, fall to San Antonio Missions

Hernan Perez delivered four run-scoring hits to lead San Antonio to a 10-3 win over the Storm Chasers Friday night at Werner Park.

The Missions led from the start as Perez had an RBI single in a three-run top of the first inning.

Perez, who has spent parts of eight seasons in the majors, would add a solo home run in the third, an RBI double in the seventh and an RBI single in the eighth as he finished the night 4 for 5.

The Chasers got a solo homer from Kelvin Gutierrez in the fourth inning, his sixth blast on the season. Three of Gutierrez’s homers have come in the past 11 days.

In the seventh, Jorge Bonifacio singled home Brett Phillips before Ryan O’Hearn hit an RBI double.

Chasers starter Foster Griffin allowed three earned runs in five innings as he took the loss.

Reliever Bryan Brickhouse retired all four batters he faced, and in four appearances for the Chasers, he has allowed no runs and one hit in 6⅓ innings.

Omaha and San Antonio continue their series at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

