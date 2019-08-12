Las Vegas scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning Monday to beat Omaha 7-6 after a back-and-forth game.
The game was tied 5-5 when Las Vegas’ Eric Campbell drove in Dustin Fowler with a line drive to right field. Seth Brown hit an RBI double to give the Aviators an insurance run they would need.
Kelvin Gutierrez drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth as Omaha cut its deficit to 7-6, but Chase d’Arnaud popped out to end the game.
The Storm Chasers took the lead by scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Las Vegas tied it with a pair of home runs in the top of the sixth, including a two-run shot from Brown.
Nick Heath put the Chasers ahead again in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single. Heath scored on a throwing error to give Omaha a 5-3 lead, but Brown hit another two-run shot to tie it in the top of the seventh.
Heath finished with two hits, two RBIs and two runs to lead Omaha (52-68).
The Storm Chasers wrap up their series against the Aviators Tuesday at 12:05 p.m.
Aug. 27, 1969: The Omaha Royals' first manager, Jack McKeon, celebrates. McKeon led the Chasers to back-to-back American Association titles in the franchise's first two years. McKeon would eventually lead the Florida Marlins to a World Series in 2003.
April 26, 1985: City employee Terry Cuevas spreads mixture of solvent and gasoline on the infield at Rosenblatt Stadium as part of an effort to dry the field enough to cover it with a tarp. The tarp wasn't laid on the field the two previous nights and got soaked in an overnight rainfall. The Omaha Royals were unable to play the game scheduled with the Iowa Cubs.
1991: The final signing of the ownership papers for the Omaha Royals. Seated from left: John Boyer, Bill Gorman, Joe Adams, Mary Ann Luby. Standing from left, Rob Knight, Bill Ulrich, Jim Hildreth and Lary Wzorek. Boyer is the attorney for Walter Scott who bought a major share in the team. Gorman is the Royals' GM.
May 25, 1993: Rance Ristau, 3, looks like he had a good time finishing off his cotton candy during an Omaha Royals afternoon game at Rosenblatt Stadium. But Rance, son of Dan and Cynthia Ristau, saw the Royals drop an 8-5 decision to Nashville.
Aug. 30, 1998: Mayor Hal Daub swings a mock sledge hammer at a golden spike that is held by the Omaha Royals' mascot, Casey, launching the teams new name, the Golden Spikes. The Lincoln Sport Parachute Club jumped into the stadium carrying a banner with the new name on it.
Check out some of The World-Herald's best photos of the Omaha Storm Chasers.
1 of 149
April 21, 1969: Galen Cisco, left, and Jack McKeon of the Omaha Royals.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 27, 1969: The Omaha Royals' first manager, Jack McKeon, celebrates. McKeon led the Chasers to back-to-back American Association titles in the franchise's first two years. McKeon would eventually lead the Florida Marlins to a World Series in 2003.
THE WORLD-HERALD
April 18, 1970: Former Nebraska coach Bob Devaney throws out the season's first pitch at the Omaha Royals game at Rosenblatt Stadium.
SEBI BREIC/THE WORLD-HERALD
May 31, 1970: Paul Splitteroff at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1970: Omaha's Juan Rios slides home safely behind Wichita catcher Ken Suarez, as Omaha's Steve McMillan looks on at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 21, 1971: Former major league infielder Loren Babe, left, with Omaha Royals manager Jack McKeon.
THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha Royals team photo from 1970 and other minutia collected from the remains of Rosenblatt Stadium. The photo was taken June 8, 2012.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
1972: Steve Busby, Omaha Royals pitcher.
THE WORLD-HERALD
April 12, 1972: Jack McKeon at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
April 6, 1973: Frank White poses for a photo at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1973: Future Baseball Hall of Fame member George Brett poses for a photo at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
June 29, 1977: Clint Hurdle at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
April 2, 1979: Jim Bayly sweeps snow 11 days before the season opener at Rosenblatt.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1980: Omaha Royals pitcher Eddie Bane.
HANDOUT
July 7, 1980: Steve Busby delivers a pitch.
THE WORLD-HERALD
April 4, 1992: Jeff Conine poses for a photo.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1982: Bombo Rivera, Omaha Royals.
THE WORLD-HERALD
May 19, 1983: Omaha Royals General Manager Bill Gorman poses for a photo in front of Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1984: The San Diego chicken mascot entertains fans at Rosenblatt.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1984: Gene Lamont, Omaha Royals manager.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1985: Rob Crain, assistant general manager of the Storm Chasers, with team autographed baseballs from the 1985 Royals baseball team.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
April 17, 1985: David Cone sports an Omaha Royals hat and a Kansas City Royals jacket at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
April 26, 1985: City employee Terry Cuevas spreads mixture of solvent and gasoline on the infield at Rosenblatt Stadium as part of an effort to dry the field enough to cover it with a tarp. The tarp wasn't laid on the field the two previous nights and got soaked in an overnight rainfall. The Omaha Royals were unable to play the game scheduled with the Iowa Cubs.
CHRIS YOUNG/THE WORLD-HERALD
June 29, 1985: Guitarist Michael Woods of the rock band "America," which played at Rosenblatt Stadium following the Omaha Royals game with the Oklahoma 89ers.
THE WORLD-HERALD
May 10, 1985: Fans in the crowd seek autographs from Kansas City players.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 8, 1986: Gus Cherry, Mayor Mike Boyle and Jack Diesing break ground for the Stadium Club at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
May 28, 1988: Organist Lambert Bartak at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
May 5, 1989: CBS pro football analyst John Madden tries on an Omaha Royals cap.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 16, 1990: Omaha Royals manager Sal Rende gets a face full of cake from first baseman Russ Morman after winning the league title.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sept. 5, 1991: Construction takes place at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1991: The final signing of the ownership papers for the Omaha Royals. Seated from left: John Boyer, Bill Gorman, Joe Adams, Mary Ann Luby. Standing from left, Rob Knight, Bill Ulrich, Jim Hildreth and Lary Wzorek. Boyer is the attorney for Walter Scott who bought a major share in the team. Gorman is the Royals' GM.
THE WORLD-HERALD
April 16, 1991: The day before the Royals open, Richard Sovereign of Sovereign Painting adds a coat of blue to the patio concession stand.
THE WORLD-HERALD
May 17, 1993: Workmen for JB Construction hurry to finish the new parking lots by Rosenblatt along 13th Street.
THE WORLD-HERALD
April 1993: Warren Buffett throws out first pitch for the Omaha Royals home opener at Rosenblatt stadium.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
March 17, 1992: James Huettner welds handicap ramps.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
March 13, 1992: Pictured is the South side of Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
April 16, 1992: The Goodrich family, from left, Nate, Barbara, Ben, Chris, 12 and Paul enjoy a game.
THE WORLD-HERALD
May 25, 1993: Rance Ristau, 3, looks like he had a good time finishing off his cotton candy during an Omaha Royals afternoon game at Rosenblatt Stadium. But Rance, son of Dan and Cynthia Ristau, saw the Royals drop an 8-5 decision to Nashville.
ROBERT PASKACH/THE WORLD-HERALD
April 3, 1993: Scott Knight puts down new cinders in left field in front of new scoreboard.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 2, 1994: Aerial view of Rosenblatt Stadium from a helicopter.
JAMES BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
May 25, 1994: Grounds crew removes a tarp after a rain delay.
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
April 29, 1995: Warren Buffett throws out the first pitch.
ERIC FRANCIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
April 4, 1996: Warren Buffett throws out another first pitch.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
May 4, 1996: Warren Buffett greets fans at an Omaha Royals game.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
1999: The Omaha Royals unveil a new nickname for the team, the Golden Spikes, which is worn by mascot Casey.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
June 9, 1998: Omaha's Mendy Lopez and Calgary's Lou Frazier watch the ball sale by on Frazier's successful steal of second base.
BILL BATSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
1998: Omaha Royals shortstop Felix Martinez, who was sent down from Kansas City in the aftermath of brawl with Anaheim, sits on the bench.
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
1998: Omaha Royals infielder Scott Leius plays at Rosenblatt with his son Michael, 2.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
1998: Warren Buffett prepares to throw out the first pitch.
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
1998: Omaha Royals right fielder Chris Hatcher is greeted at the dugout after hitting a grand slam.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
1998: Jermaine Dye, Omaha Royals.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
1998: Albuquerque's David Steed is out at second base by Omaha's Steve Sisco.
CHRISTINE THOMPSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aug. 30, 1998: Mayor Hal Daub swings a mock sledge hammer at a golden spike that is held by the Omaha Royals' mascot, Casey, launching the teams new name, the Golden Spikes. The Lincoln Sport Parachute Club jumped into the stadium carrying a banner with the new name on it.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
1999: Casey sports the new Golden Spikes uniform.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
1999: Omaha Spikes' Sal Fasano, right, is congratulated by Ron Johnson after hitting a home run.
CHRISTINE THOMPSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
1999: Omaha manager Ron Johnson dines on food at home plate of Rosenblatt Stadium.
KILEY CHRISTIAN CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
1999: Front left, Bart Thomsen, and Rick English, back left, Mike Bischof, Kent Therkelsen, Lance Beasley pose for a photo.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sept. 6, 1999: Omaha Golden Spikes manager Ron Johnson wears a Nebraska football helmet while coaching third base.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sept. 6, 1999: Golden Spikes pitcher Scott Mullen delivers.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
1999: Manager Ron Johnson, front, talks about practice routine to players at Golden Spikes media day at Rosenblatt Stadium.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
The 1999 Omaha Golden Spikes. Top to bottom, left to right, Carlos Mendez, Henry Mercedes, Alvin Morman, Jimmie Byington, Jed Hansen, Mark Quinn, Ray Holbert, Dario Veras, Mendy Lopez.
HANDOUT
1999: Omaha's Jimmie Byington turns a double play on Albuquerque.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
1999: The Omaha Golden Spikes work out at Rosenblatt Stadium. Left, Mendy Lopez, and right, Henry Mercedes.