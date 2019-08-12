Las Vegas scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning Monday to beat Omaha 7-6 after a back-and-forth game.

The game was tied 5-5 when Las Vegas’ Eric Campbell drove in Dustin Fowler with a line drive to right field. Seth Brown hit an RBI double to give the Aviators an insurance run they would need.

Kelvin Gutierrez drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth as Omaha cut its deficit to 7-6, but Chase d’Arnaud popped out to end the game.

The Storm Chasers took the lead by scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Las Vegas tied it with a pair of home runs in the top of the sixth, including a two-run shot from Brown.

Nick Heath put the Chasers ahead again in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single. Heath scored on a throwing error to give Omaha a 5-3 lead, but Brown hit another two-run shot to tie it in the top of the seventh.

Heath finished with two hits, two RBIs and two runs to lead Omaha (52-68).

The Storm Chasers wrap up their series against the Aviators Tuesday at 12:05 p.m.

