RENO, Nev. — Nick Heath brought home the winning run with a 10th-inning sacrifice fly as Omaha outlasted Reno 12-11 on Sunday afternoon.

The Storm Chasers, who lost seven of their previous eight, never trailed. But the Aces rallied to tie it on three occasions.

The Chasers got solo homers from Heath in the eighth inning and Kelvin Gutierrez in the ninth to take an 11-9 lead. But Reno forced extras as Ben DeLuzio hit an RBI triple and Joshua Rojas followed with a tying single.

The Chasers then had runners at the corners with no outs when Heath hit his sacrifice fly. Jake Newberry got three flyouts in the bottom of the 10th to earn the win.

Heath led the Omaha offense with three hits and three runs while Gutierrez also scored three times.

Erick Mejia drove in three. In his past five games, he is 9 of 24 with 10 RBIs.

Omaha and Reno will conclude their four-game PCL series at 9:05 p.m. Monday.

