NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tim Federowicz hit a tiebreaking home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Nashville a 4-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday.

The Chasers tied it in the top of the eighth as Jorge Bonifacio drew a one-out walk and scored on Kelvin Gutierrez’s double to center.

But with one out in the bottom of the inning, Federowicz hit his first homer of the season for the Sounds. Federowicz had been demoted by the Texas Rangers earlier this month.

Omaha threatened in the ninth as it had runners at first and second with one out before Jecksson Flores grounded into a 1-4-3 double play to end the game.

Chase d’Arnaud led the Chaser offense with three hits and had a hand in Omaha’s first two runs. In the fourth inning, he singled and then scored on Erich Weiss’ double, then in the sixth, d’Arnaud singled in Erick Mejia.

Gutierrez and Flores added two hits apiece, but the Chasers were just 2 of 10 with runners in scoring position. They stranded eight.

Gutierrez has hit safely in 11 of his past 13 games and has driven in 15 during that span.

Gabe Speier allowed Federowicz’s homer and suffered the loss. Starter Foster Griffin allowed two runs over five innings.

The Chasers look to avoid being swept in the four-game series when the teams meet Sunday at 6:15 p.m. Omaha is 3-12 this month. Of those 12 losses, five have been by one run and three others by two runs.

Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years

Check out some of The World-Herald's best photos of the Omaha Storm Chasers.

1 of 149