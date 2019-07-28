Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

BASEBALL

Missions break tie with three runs in eighth inning, sweep Storm Chasers

San Antonio broke a tie with a three-run eighth inning as the Missions completed a weekend sweep of the Storm Chasers with a 10-6 win Sunday afternoon at Werner Park.

Omaha has lost all seven games against San Antonio since the all-star break earlier this month. The Missions have scored at least eight runs in all seven wins.

On Sunday, the Chasers put together a two-out rally to erase a 6-2 deficit in the seventh.

After loading the bases with two outs, Kelvin Gutierrez brought home two with a single to center. Elier Hernandez followed with a two-run double to left.

But San Antonio responded with three runs in the eighth. The key hit was a two-run single by Cory Spangenberg.

The Chasers stranded two runners in the bottom of the eighth, then with one out in the bottom of the ninth, the game was called because of rain.

Brett Phillips led the Chaser offense with two hits. Gabe Speier suffered the loss as he surrendered the three eighth-inning runs.

After an off day Monday, the Chasers begin a seven-game road trip at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday at Tacoma.

