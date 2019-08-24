MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Genesis Cabrera struck out 12 in seven innings to lead Memphis to a 4-0 win over Omaha on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old left-hander — the ninth-ranked prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals’ system according to MLB.com — allowed one hit in his first scoreless start of the season.

The Storm Chasers (55-75) were outhit 13-2 and managed four baserunners, striking out 16 times en route to their third straight loss.

The Redbirds drew 10 walks and had a pair of home runs, though they stranded 16 runners.

Edmundo Sosa hit a two-run shot, his 16th, in the first inning off Brian Flynn (4-3).

The Redbirds tacked on a run on a sacrifice fly in the third before Justin Williams’ solo homer in the fifth.

Sosa was 3 for 5 while Williams and Ramon Urias had two hits apiece.

It proved to be enough for the Redbirds and Cabrera, who retired the last 15 batters he faced.

Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, currently on a rehab stint, had one of the Chasers’ hits. Third baseman Erich Weiss had the other.

Chasers catcher Adam Moore was 0 for 3, snapping his five-game hitting streak.

The series wraps up at 2:05 p.m. Sunday. It will be the road finale for Omaha, which finishes the season with an eight-game homestand.

