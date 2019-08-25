MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Adolis Garcia hit two of Memphis' four home runs as the Redbirds rolled to a 9-2 win over the Storm Chasers on Sunday afternoon.

Jecksson Flores led off the game with a home run for the Chasers, but the lead didn't last for long as Memphis scored in each of the first three innings.

Omaha scored its other run in the fourth inning as Taylor Featherston hit an RBI triple.

Jake Kalish was tagged with the loss as he allowed six runs in five innings.

Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, on an injury rehab assignment, went 0 for 3 with a walk. He's 3 of 17 in five games with the Chasers.

Memphis completed a three-game series sweep, outscoring the Chasers 22-3. It was the final road game of the season for the Chasers, who return home to face Nashville at 7:05 p.m. Monday.

