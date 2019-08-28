Matt Davidson homered for the second straight night and drove in three to lead Nashville to a 6-1 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday.
Davidson stayed hot as he's 19 of 43 with five homers and 15 RBIs over the past 11 games.
Nashville scored four runs in the first two innings against starter Ofreidy Gomez, who dropped to 0-3.
Omaha scored its run in the bottom of the fifth on Jecksson Flores' sacrifice fly.
Omaha, which had won the previous two nights against Nashville, wraps up the series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.