Former Florida star Peter Alonso feels right at home in Omaha.
In fact, the former College World Series star drove by TD Ameritrade Park earlier Friday.
Across town later, the New York Mets prospect launched a two-run first-inning homer off Arnaldo Hernandez at Werner Park that started an offensive slugfest in a series finale.
By night’s end, his Las Vegas 51s and Omaha combined for nine homers and 32 hits. Alonso also doubled twice and drove in three runs in a 12-11 Las Vegas win that wasn’t secure until the final out.
“Omaha will always have a special place in my heart,” said Alonso, who played in the 2015 and 2016 CWS for Florida. “I’ve had so many fond memories here. This game has definitely been another good memory. I always hit well in the city of Omaha.”
Bryce Brentz slammed a pair of long balls as the 51s raced to a 6-2 advantage behind two-run blasts from Alonso, Jack Reinheimer and Brentz in the first three innings.
The Chasers rallied to tie the game 6-6 through four after a two-run homer from Frank Schwindel and solo blasts from Ramon Torres and Donnie Dewees. Dewees recorded his first four-hit game in Triple-A and finished a triple shy of a cycle, fanning in his final at-bat in the ninth.
Brentz launched a homer off Hernandez to break the 6-6 tie and open a four-run fifth for Las Vegas. Hernandez (2-1) gave up four homers and eight earned runs to take the loss.
Alonso tallied three of the 51s’ 11 extra-base hits. The Mets No. 4 prospect has 25 homers and 93 RBIs runs this season between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas.
He got off to a slow start after his promotion, but has turned it on offensively of late.
“I’ve been working really hard to get back in rhythm and get back to having a good season,” Alonso said. “I feel like today was just another step toward that.”
The home run by Schwindel was his team-leading 20th of the year. The Omaha first baseman has reached the 20-homer mark in each of the last three seasons and four of the past five in his pro career.
The Chasers had plenty of opportunities to rally Friday, but stranded nine runners in a four-inning span.
Billy Burns and Nicky Lopez both homered off former Omaha reliever Buddy Baumann in the ninth to pull the Chasers within a run. Chris Beck got Schwindel to ground out into a defensive shift to end it.
