After losing one-run games the previous two days, Omaha got a walk-off win Sunday.

Kelvin Gutierrez singled in Erick Mejia from second base in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Storm Chasers a 4-3 win over Las Vegas at Werner Park.

It was Gutierrez’s fourth single of the game, raising his average to .288.

Gutierrez’s final hit capped a comeback for the Chasers, who trailed 3-0 after Las Vegas scored twice in the sixth inning.

In the bottom of sixth, Omaha loaded the bases with no outs. A run scored when Elier Hernandez grounded into a double play, then Chase d’Arnaud followed with a two-run home run to left.

The Chasers got four hitless innings from their bullpen. Andres Machado pitched the 10th to earn his second win in relief in the past two weeks.

Omaha and Las Vegas continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Monday.

