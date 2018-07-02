Jake Kalish shuts down Sounds, saves Chasers bullpen with seven-hit shutout in doubleheader sweep

Omaha starter Jake Kalish recorded a win on Monday in his first professional complete game.
Perhaps he should’ve been credited with a save also for doing the Storm Chasers’ bullpen a huge favor.
Omaha was short on relief pitching heading into its doubleheader with Nashville at Werner Park after Sunday starter Scott Barlow left after 15 pitches because of an injury, forcing its bullpen to cover 8⅓ innings.
Kalish (3-2) made that a nonfactor, however, by tossing a seven-hit shutout in a 7-0 victory in Monday’s opening game. That left the Chasers with plenty of arms to handle the nightcap — a 6-3 win for Omaha.
Chasers manager Brian Poldberg said the outing by his left-handed starter was crucial for the staff.
“Going in, we knew we were limited pitching-wise,” Poldberg said. “For him to give us a complete game and give the bullpen a breather, (that meant) we could handle a little adversity if something happens.”
This was Kalish’s 20th career start in his 90th professional game. He had gone seven innings just once this season, earning a win for Double-A Northwest Arkansas in a 17-3 game two weeks ago.
He delivered when the Chasers needed him to, though, in Monday’s opening contest.
“It was good to go out and help out the team,” he said. “Obviously, we’re a little short on pitching.”
Early on, there was cause for concern. Kalish needed 22 pitches to get through the first inning after surrendering a single and a double before hitting a batter to load the bases. But he escaped the jam.
“I was just kind of getting my slider in play a little bit there,” the lefty from George Mason said. “We were a little fastball-heavy early. It was running a little bit more than normal and missing that outside corner. Just getting something moving back toward the plate to get me back on track, that was big.”
The Sounds put runners on base in every inning against Kalish. But Omaha’s middle infield of Jack Lopez and Nicky Lopez turned double plays in three consecutive innings to help get their starter out of trouble.
“It’s impressive to watch those guys come out and play defense every day,” Kalish said. “I’ve gotten a chance to play with those guys the last couple of years. And it seems like every time they take the field, they’re doing something special. It’s fun to watch.”
Nicky Lopez homered for the second time in three games. The former Creighton star, not known for his power, had only two home runs in 73 Double-A games, both occurring in the week before he came to Omaha.
The Chasers also got a three-run blast from Cheslor Cuthbert in the opener. The rehabbing Kansas City infielder was playing in only his third game since going on the disabled list with a back injury in mid-May.
Cuthbert will remain with Omaha through its weekend series in Memphis. He will then continue his rehab assignment with Northwest Arkansas next week as the Triple-A teams have their All-Star break.
“It’s just still a matter of consistency and just getting his timing down,” Poldberg said of Cuthbert. “He’s definitely gotten better. Each night, he’s going to get a little more comfortable up there.”
Cuthbert sat out the second game as the Chasers jumped out to a 6-0 lead on Nashville. Omaha scored three runs in the first inning to take control, then got homers from Ryan O’Hearn and Humberto Arteaga later.
Eric Stout pitched into the fourth in his first start of the season, but didn’t qualify for the win. He and winner Michael Mariot (1-2) kept the Sounds scoreless until Ramon Laureano’s solo homer in the sixth.
