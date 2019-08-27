A four-run first inning sent the Omaha Storm Chasers on their way to an 8-5 win over Nashville on Tuesday night at Werner Park.

Five of the first six batters hit safely for the Chasers, which included RBI triples by Adalberto Mondesi, Chase d’Arnaud and Erich Weiss. Seven of Omaha’s 11 hits went for extra bases.

Omaha starter Foster Griffin pitched six effective innings to improve to 8-5 on the season. Griffin, who was named to the All-Pacific Coast League team on Monday, worked out of jams in the fourth and fifth innings as he allowed two runs and four hits while striking out three.

Nashville scored twice with two outs in the ninth and had the tying run at the plate, but Patrick Wisdom grounded out to end the game.

D’Arnaud led the Omaha offense with three hits and three runs scored, while Weiss drove in runs in the first, third and sixth innings.

Mondesi, in Omaha on an injury rehab assignment, had hits in his first two at-bats.

Omaha and Nashville continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

