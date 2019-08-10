Franklin Barreto’s solo home run in the eighth inning proved to be the game-winner as Las Vegas opened a four-game series against Omaha with a 6-5 win Saturday night at Werner Park.

The Chasers erased a 5-1 deficit before Barreto led off the eighth with a homer to right center.

The Chasers started their comeback when Nick Heath hit a two-run home run in the fifth. It was his second home run as a Storm Chaser.

Then in the seventh, Heath drove in a run with a groundout to make it 5-4 before Brett Phillips hit a solo homer to right center to tie it.

Phillips has hit five home runs with 11 RBIs in nine games this month.

The Chasers had a base runner in both the eighth and ninth innings, but neither advanced past first base.

Heath finished the night with two hits and three RBIs, while Erick Mejia and Kelvin Gutierrez added two hits apiece.

Ofreidy Gomez, who was promoted from Double-A Northwest Arkansas earlier Saturday, was tagged with the loss. He allowed one run in three innings, but that run was Barreto’s home run.

Omaha and Las Vegas continue their series Sunday at 5:05 p.m.

