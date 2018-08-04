Former CWS star Matt Thaiss boosts Bees; Omaha's Frank Schwindel keeps hitting through disappointment

It’s been a good weekend for recent College World Series stars at Werner Park.
On Friday, former Florida infielder and Mets prospect Peter Alonso homered as Las Vegas topped Omaha. A day later, it was first-round pick Matt Thaiss from Virginia sparking Salt Lake to a victory.
The Bees first baseman, a catcher when he helped the Cavaliers to the 2015 national championship, broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the fifth inning of Salt Lake’s 4-3 win Saturday night.
The PCL series opener was the first game in Omaha for Thaiss since he hoisted the NCAA trophy at TD Ameritrade Park. Virginia was eliminated in a regional in 2016, his final college season.
“It’s a little different,” Thaiss said. “We’re a little ways from downtown, but it’s definitely cool to be back here. Obviously, it’s a lot different situation. But it’s always a good time here.
“It was only three years ago, and it’s hard not to talk about it when you come into town. It’s memories that you don’t forget.”
Selected No. 16 overall in a draft that featured fellow CWS alums Corey Ray (Louisville), A.J. Puk (Florida) and Zack Collins (Miami), Thaiss shifted from behind the plate as a pro. He quickly climbed the ladder in the Angels system and was ranked as the organization’s No. 8 prospect.
“It’s been a great experience,” he said. “Everywhere I’ve been — Burlington, Orem, Mobile or here — there’s been a great staff there. It’s made everything easy. We have a great staff and coaches. And we’ve got a great clubhouse.
“The minute you walk in the door, you feel welcome. That makes it easy to play.”
Thaiss, promoted to Triple-A earlier this season, is batting .282 with Salt Lake after his 1-for-4 night Saturday. With two runners on, he drove a pitch from Zach Lovvorn (1-6) into right field.
The Storm Chasers got a run back in the bottom of that inning, when Luis Villegas homered off Luis Pena (4-3). The Bees extended their lead, however, with two runs off reliever Sam Selman.
Omaha battled back to pull within a run when reliever Williams Jerez allowed two runs on wild pitches in the eighth. The lefty escaped the jam by getting Donnie Dewees to ground into a double play with the bases loaded. Jerez then pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to save the win.
Chasers manager Brian Poldberg said he considered pinch-hitting in that lefty-on-lefty scenario, but elected not to because Cam Gallagher had back stiffness and Dewees was coming off a four-hit Friday.
“We had a couple of opportunities where a hit here or there makes a difference,” he said. “We didn’t hit the ball real well. Two runs came on wild pitches. The guys battled to the bitter end to give us a chance.
“You’re always disappointed when you don’t score with the bases loaded and one out.”
Omaha first baseman Frank Schwindel singled and doubled while extending his hitting streak to 12 games. He ranks second in the PCL in extra-base hits and third in total bases. His 72 RBIs lead all Kansas City minor leaguers. But it was Ryan O’Hearn, not Schwindel, who was just promoted.
“That’s a hard thing,” Poldberg said. “(Hitting coach Brian Buchanan) talked to (Schwindel), and I’ve talked to him. That’s something you can’t control. The only thing you can control is what you do out there. ... It’s hard to do after that. In your mind, you’re like ‘It could’ve been me.’ It wasn’t at this point.”
59 Andres Machado, RHP
Ht: 6-0 Wt: 195 B-T: R-R Age: 24
The right-hander from Venezuela had never pitched above the rookie league level prior to last season, then went all the way from High-A ball to the major leagues last year with a stop in Omaha in between.
14 Billy Burns, OF
Ht: 5-9 Wt: 170 B-T: S-R Age: 28
Once the starting center fielder for Oakland, the veteran outfielder — one of the fastest players in baseball — gives Kansas City depth at a position of need, although he is no longer on its 40-man roster.
47 Eric Stout, LHP
Ht: 6-3 Wt: 205 B-T: L-L Age: 25
The former Butler pitcher, one of two left-handers in the Omaha bullpen, was outstanding in his first season with the Chasers, excelling particularly in situations when entering a game with runners on.
33 Frank Schwindel, 1B
Ht: 6-1 Wt: 215 B-T: R-R Age: 25
The right-handed slugger out of St. John’s was named the top minor league hitter in the Kansas City system in 2018 after a summer in which he smashed 23 homers and drove in 97 runs.
45 Heath Fillmyer, RHP
Ht: 6-1 Wt: 195 B-T: R-R Age: 23
Omaha’s youngest starter came to the Royals, and landed a spot on their 40-man roster, in a January trade with Oakland after an outstanding Double-A season at Midland in his third full professional season.
13 Humberto Arteaga, IF
Ht: 6-1 Wt: 190 B-T: R-R Age: 24
The eighth-year pro, considered one of the better defensive infielders in the Royals system, made his Triple-A debut Friday after being named a midseason all-star at two different levels in 2016 and ’17.
17 Hunter Dozier, IF
Ht: 6-4 Wt: 220 B-T: R-R Age: 26
Kansas City’s No. 8 prospect according to Baseball America played in only 33 games during an injury-filled 2017 after being named the organization’s top minor league hitter the previous summer.
1 Jack Lopez, IF
Ht: 5-10 Wt: 175 B-T: R-R Age: 25
After advancing to the Triple-A level for the first time last season after being named a midseason Texas League All-Star, the middle infielder received a non-roster invite to spring training with the Royals.
12 Jonathan Dziedzic, LHP
Ht: 6-0 Wt: 200 B-T: R-L Age: 27
Omaha’s opening-day starter for the second straight season, and its lone lefty in the rotation, was the best pitcher in the Pacific Coast League for the first month of 2017 before injuries derailed his hot start.
37 Josh Staumont, RHP
Ht: 6-3 Wt: 200 B-T: R-R Age: 24
Kansas City’s top prospect last season slides to No. 4 on that list this season as he and his triple-digit fastball move to the bullpen in 2018 after control issues led to inconsistency in a starting role in 2017.
11 Kevin Lenik, RHP
Ht: 6-5 Wt: 230 B-T: R-R Age: 26
Perhaps the biggest surprise in the Royals system last season, the converted Division II outfielder made the big leap from Low-A ball to Triple-A late last year and excelled in 11 outings with the Storm Chasers.
56 Kevin McCarthy, RHP
Ht: 6-3 Wt: 210 B-T: R-R Age: 26
He suffered the loss in the season opener Thursday, but the first player from Marist to make the major leagues has appeared in 43 games with Royals the past two summers and could return soon.
32 Logan Moon, OF
Ht: 6-2 Wt: 195 B-T: R-R Age: 26
A native of the Kansas City area, the fifth-year outfielder out of Missouri Southern made the most of his short stay in Triple-A last summer, batting .336 with 13 extra-base hits in 29 games with the Storm Chasers.
57 Mike Broadway, RHP
Ht: 6-5 Wt: 235 B-T: R-R Age: 31
The veteran right-hander, who pitched in the majors for the Giants in 2015 and ’16, signed a minor league deal with Kansas City — the seventh organization he has been with in 14 years — in mid-December.
8 Nick Dini, C
Ht: 5-9 Wt: 195 B-T: R-R Age: 24
The all-time hits leader at NCAA Division I Wagner rose quickly through the Royals system in his first three pro seasons, batting .310 at Northwest Arkansas to earn a spring training invite and a 2018 spot in Omaha.
21 Parker Morin, C
Ht: 5-11 Wt: 205 B-T: L-R Age: 26
The well-traveled catcher out of Utah bounced back and forth between Double-A and Triple-A in the Kansas City organization last season due to injuries at every level, playing in 41 games as a reserve.
2 Ramon Torres, IF
Ht: 5-11 Wt: 190 B-T: S-R Age: 25
The switch-hitting middle infielder opens the season in Omaha for the second straight year after making his major league debut with Kansas City in 2017, batting .243 in 33 total appearances with the Royals.
16 Richard Lovelady, RHP
Ht: 6-0 Wt: 180 B-T: L-L Age: 22
A 10th-round draft pick only two summers ago, the hard-throwing southpaw has risen rapidly all the way to Triple-A by converting 19 of 24 save opportunities with a 1.67 combined ERA over four levels.
24 Ryan O’Hearn, 1B
Ht: 6-3 Wt: 225 B-T: L-L Age: 24
The left-handed slugger from Sam Houston State is considered one of the top power hitters in the Kansas City system, having totaled 84 home runs in three pro seasons, including 18 in Omaha last year.
19 Scott Barlow, RHP
Ht: 6-3 Wt: 170 B-T: R-R Age: 25
After spending the first seven seasons of his professional career in the Dodgers organization, the right-hander signed a big league free agent deal with Kansas City and will start 2018 in the Omaha rotation.
28 Seth Maness, RHP
Ht: 6-0 Wt: 190 B-T: R-R Age: 29
The right-handed reliever, the all-time leader in wins and strikeouts at East Carolina, has made 252 career major league relief appearances, nearly all of which came while he was with the Cardinals.
0 Terrance Gore, OF
Ht: 5-7 Wt: 165 B-T: R-R Age: 26
The speedy outfielder, an eighth-year pro, has spent time with the big league club — almost exclusively as a pinch runner — in each of the past four seasons, but he is not on Kansas City’s 40-man roster for 2018.
34 Trevor Oaks, RHP
Ht: 6-3 Wt: 225 B-T: R-R Age: 25
Acquired in a January trade with the Dodgers, the right-hander who led the minors in double plays induced in 2016 was having a second strong season in Oklahoma City in 2017 prior to an oblique injury.
7 Tyler Collins, OF
Ht: 5-11 Wt: 215 B-T: L-L Age: 27
The veteran left-handed outfielder signed a minor league deal with Kansas City in January after splitting time between Triple-A Toledo and Detroit, where he posted a .235 total average in his past four seasons.
