BASEBALL

Five-run first inning enough for Chasers in win over Salt Lake

A quick start propelled the Omaha Storm Chasers to an 8-6 win over Salt Lake on Thursday night.

Five of the first six Chasers hit safely in the bottom of the first as they built a 5-0 lead. Brett Phillips hit a two-run home run, while Kelvin Gutierrez and Elier Hernandez added run-scoring hits.

Phillips, who hit a game-tying three-run home run Wednesday, stayed hot as he’s hit four homers this month. In the second inning, he hit his 12th triple this season and scored on an error.

The Chasers also got solo homers from Hernandez in the third and Xavier Fernandez in the sixth.

Salt Lake’s Michael Hermosillo, who hit two homers Wednesday, smacked two more Thursday, including a two-run shot to pull the Bees within 8-5 in the eighth.

They added an unearned run in the eighth but left the tying run on base. Andres Machado then retired the Bees in order in the ninth.

Omaha, which had dropped nine of its previous 11 games, and Salt Lake will conclude their series on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

