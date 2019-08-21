METAIRIE, La. — Austin Dean hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to lift New Orleans to a 5-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday night.

The Chasers trailed throughout before Erich Weiss singled in Chase d’Arnaud in the top of the eighth to make it 3-3. But with two outs in the bottom of the inning, Dean hit his homer off reliever Gabe Speier.

The Chasers got a double from Jecksson Flores in the ninth, but he was stranded at second base.

Dean also had an RBI double in the first inning as New Orleans jumped to a 3-0 lead. The Chasers pulled within 3-2 in the fourth on RBI singles by Jorge Bonifacio and Weiss.

Weiss led Omaha’s offense with three hits, while Bonifacio, Flores and Rudy Martin added two hits each.

Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, who is on a rehab assignment from Kansas City, went 1 for 3, scored a run and stole a base for the Chasers.

Omaha, which had a three-game win streak snapped, will complete its series with New Orleans at 7 p.m. Thursday.

