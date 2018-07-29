Chasers score after wild pitch and sacrifice, and former Husker Michael Mariot closes 11-inning win

FRESNO, Calif. — A sacrifice fly from Ramon Torres in the 11th inning gave Omaha a 5-4 win over Fresno on Sunday night.
After both teams scored a run in the 10th, the Storm Chasers had runners at first and second with one out and Torres at the plate. A wild pitch moved the runners up a base, then Torres flew out to center to bring home Terrance Gore.
Former Husker Michael Mariot pitched a scoreless 11th to earn his third save. The Omaha bullpen didn’t allow an earned run in five innings.
Nicky Lopez, who had an RBI triple in the 10th, Cam Gallagher and Elier Hernandez each had two hits for the Chasers. Donnie Dewees added a two-run homer in the fifth inning.
The Chasers and Fresno wrap up their four-game series at 9:05 p.m. Monday.
Is Dylan Phillips a better hitter or a better pitcher? You can make the call, though it won’t be easy. The Omaha Creighton Prep senior had an outstanding season — both at the plate and on the mound — that helped lead to the Junior Jays’ third straight Class A title.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
Three linemen, two superstar skill talents and one top national prospect who can live in the line and skill universes — not to mention throwing a shot put a half-mile. The 2017 World-Herald Super Six wasn’t among the hardest to pick, but it’s easily among the best in recent years.
It was a historic volleyball season for Omaha Skutt, and the same could be said for SkyHawks coach Renee Saunders. She’s the first former World-Herald Nebraska high school athlete of the year to receive the newspaper’s high school coach of the year honor.
He’s the first athlete of the year from Beatrice since Bob Hohn in 1960. He’s also only the fourth junior honored in 67 years, following Gerry Gdowski of Fremont in 1985, Leodis Flowers of Omaha Central in 1986 and Ron Coleman of Omaha North in 2009.
Schlautman is The World-Herald’s Nebraska high school girls athlete of the year. She was the libero on an undefeated, nationally ranked volleyball team, the point guard on a winning basketball team and the leading scorer on the Class B state championship soccer team.
The records listed are taken from World-Herald archives, files from the Nebraska School Activities Association not updated since 2009 and a limited response seeking school records from coaches in the state.
It was a cold day for an outdoor photo when our All-Nebraska first-teamers gathered for a picture outside Joslyn Castle. But the players toughed it out. They were a cut above all season when talent was plentiful on high school basketball courts in Nebraska. This wasn’t the only time they sho…
It was the most successful volleyball season ever at Omaha Skutt, and two seniors, Brooke Heyne and Alli Schomers, helped make it so. Joining them on the first team are Sarah Swanson of Elkhorn South, Jaela Zimmerman of Malcolm, Elise Baumann of Millard North, Fallon Stutheit of Johnson-Broc…
No two running backs have been more dazzling in the playoffs — this year or any year — than Jaylin Bradley of Bellevue West and Moses Bryant of Elkhorn South. They were easy choices as honorary captains of The World-Herald’s 96th All-Nebraska team.
After all the ballots were cast, it was clear who the winners were in the voting for the 24th World-Herald All-Nebraska softball team. In this hectic election season, it was refreshing to endure limited lobbying and primarily positive comments from coaches about players as this campaign wrap…
Akin-Otiko is honored as the 2016 World-Herald Nebraska high school girls athlete of the year. The Kansas track recruit was a finalist for the award last year before becoming the second girls athlete from Bellevue West to earn the honor, following Kristi Woodard in 2002.
Stille is honored as the 2016 World-Herald Nebraska high school boys athlete of the year. The wrestling champion and Husker recruit is the first honored from Ashland-Greenwood and the first from Class C-1 since Scott Frost of Wood River in 1993.
A list of every World-Herald boys basketball All-Nebraska selection since the first team was named in 1915. This list includes All-Nebraska first, second and third teams, plus every all-class selection.
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.