Chasers rally from four-run deficit to force extra innings, but fall short against Salt Lake

A three-run 10th inning was just enough for Salt Lake to edge the Omaha Storm Chasers 12-11 Wednesday night at Werner Park.
The Chasers, who have dropped nine of their last 11, rallied from a four-run deficit to force extra innings.
Down 8-4 in the seventh, the Chasers scored twice in the bottom of the inning on RBI hits from Kelvin Gutierrez and Elier Hernandez. For Gutierrez, it was his third run-scoring hit on the night. He finished the night 4 for 5 with three RBIs.
Salt City tacked on a run in the eighth on Michael Hermosillo's second home run in three innings, but Omaha tied it 9-9 as Brett Phillips smacked a two-out, three-run homer to right field. It was Phillips' third home run this month.
After the Chasers stranded runners at first and second base in the bottom of the ninth, Salt Lake scored three runs before making an out in the 10th. The key hit was a two-run double by Jose Rojas.
The Chasers got a two-run home run from Xavier Fernandez with no outs in the bottom of the 10th. Omaha then loaded the bases with two outs, but Jecksson Flores flew out to center to end the game.
Omaha continues its series with Salt Lake at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.
Omaha Storm Chasers' pitching coach Andy Hawkins throws pitches during batting practice in his Omaha Potholes jersey. The Omaha Storm Chasers played the Memphis Redbirds at Werner Park.
Heidi Foland and her dog, Breesy, attend the Omaha Storm Chasers baseball game. Foland sported her Omaha Potholes shirt during the game. The team played one night as the Omaha Potholes. Foland's dog is named after NFL quarterback Drew Brees.
Photos: Storm Chasers host Omaha Potholes night at Werner Park
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Players for the Omaha Storm Chasers chat in the outfield during batting practice while wearing their Omaha Potholes jerseys.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Storm Chasers' Erick Mejia fields balls in his Omaha Potholes jersey during batting practice.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Storm Chasers' pitching coach Andy Hawkins watches batting practice in his Omaha Potholes jersey.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Storm Chasers' Elier Hernandez walks to the dugout in his Omaha Potholes jersey after finishing with batting practice.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Storm Chasers' Cheslor Cuthbert walks back to the dugout at the end of the second inning.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Storm Chasers' catcher Nick Dini catches a pop fly for an out in the first inning.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Storm Chasers' Erick Mejia connects for a single that drives in a run in the ninth inning.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Storm Chasers sold Omaha Potholes T-shirts. The team played as the Omaha Potholes and took batting practice in Omaha Pothole jerseys.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Storm Chasers' Nicky Lopez, top, tags out Memphis Redbirds' Johan Mieses as he attempts to steal second base in the third inning.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Storm Chasers' Zach Lovvorn throws a pitch in the first inning.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Storm Chasers' Kelvin Gutierrez, right, steals second base as Memphis Redbirds' Max Schrock is late with the tag in the third inning.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kayla Thege, left, and Mark Batt hangout with their dog, Maia, during the Storm Chasers baseball game.
