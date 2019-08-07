Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
BASEBALL

Chasers rally from four-run deficit to force extra innings, but fall short against Salt Lake

  • 0

A three-run 10th inning was just enough for Salt Lake to edge the Omaha Storm Chasers 12-11 Wednesday night at Werner Park.

The Chasers, who have dropped nine of their last 11, rallied from a four-run deficit to force extra innings.

Down 8-4 in the seventh, the Chasers scored twice in the bottom of the inning on RBI hits from Kelvin Gutierrez and Elier Hernandez. For Gutierrez, it was his third run-scoring hit on the night. He finished the night 4 for 5 with three RBIs.

Salt City tacked on a run in the eighth on Michael Hermosillo's second home run in three innings, but Omaha tied it 9-9 as Brett Phillips smacked a two-out, three-run homer to right field. It was Phillips' third home run this month.

After the Chasers stranded runners at first and second base in the bottom of the ninth, Salt Lake scored three runs before making an out in the 10th. The key hit was a two-run double by Jose Rojas.

The Chasers got a two-run home run from Xavier Fernandez with no outs in the bottom of the 10th. Omaha then loaded the bases with two outs, but Jecksson Flores flew out to center to end the game.

Omaha continues its series with Salt Lake at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.​

Photos: Storm Chasers host Omaha Potholes night at Werner Park

1 of 14

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight

World Herald Contests