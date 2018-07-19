Chasers' Kevin Lenik is mowing through opposing batters. A year ago he was in independent ball.

After a whirlwind 2017 season that began in an independent league and ended in Omaha following a rapid rise through the Royals’ farm system, Kevin Lenik appreciates having more simplicity in life.
The reliever with a mid-90s fastball has been with the Storm Chasers for the entire season. That stability has allowed him to worry less about moving and focus only on his pitching.
“There is less travel and packing my bags,” Lenik said. “I can actually take stuff out of my suitcase instead live with it closed and pick it up and go whenever I’ve got to. It’s helped a lot, mentally. I don’t have to deal with all of that off-the-field stuff. I can just really focus on what I need to take care of on the field.”
Other than a hiccup at Nashville early this week in which he suffered an extra-innings loss, the 26-year-old right-hander from California has been on a tear. He went nearly a month without allowing a run after struggling through the first part of the year. Lenik had a 4.80 ERA in mid-June.
“He started out slow. He didn’t feel comfortable,” Omaha manager Brian Poldberg said. “Last year, he’d come up and was a ball of fire and did everything we asked. He started out slow, but now he’s finally to where he’s got his velocity back. He’s getting his confidence back. He’s been good for the last month. He moved from a medium role to the back end of the game again because of his stuff and his confidence.”
Lenik routinely hits 95 mph or better. He credited his recent improvement to the work he has done with Chasers pitching coach Andy Hawkins. The outing at Nashville on Monday was only the second in Lenik’s previous 11 in which he has surrendered an earned run.
“Hawk has me focused on getting the ball out of the glove and not let the arm lag,” Lenik said. “He’s been working on that for the last month and a half. And the last month, it’s starting to feel pretty good.”
Pitching is still a work in progress for Lenik, who left baseball behind after his freshman year in high school to focus on football and basketball. He returned to the game in junior college but spent four seasons at three schools playing outfield. He didn’t pitch until his last games at a Division II school.
Undrafted, Lenik worked with famed pitching coach Tom House and earned a brief shot with the Indians before he was released during spring training in 2017. The Royals found him playing for the Windy City ThunderBolts of the Frontier League last year. He ended up in Omaha after only seven low-level outings.
Lenik has often been asked about his baseball turnaround, stating he knows the story like the back of his hand. Prior to working with House, the righty was a personal trainer who moonlighted as an Uber driver.
“I’ve been telling it quite a few times,” Lenik said. “Actually, surprisingly, some people have been recognizing me when I come through. I’ll sign an autograph, and they’ll be like, ‘Great story. I love what you’ve done. You have a wonderful background.’ It’s kind of cool to get some light shed on it.”
It will be revisited time and time again if Lenik eventually makes it to the majors, which isn’t out of the question. He is working on his mechanics every day, he said, playing catch-up at a fairly new position.
“Just talking to him this year, when he asks a question, it’s not in a total awe,” Poldberg said. “There’s some thought behind it. He wants to find out what’s going on. I think the maturity has come full circle.”
Lenik said he was confident coming into this season having already pitched against Triple-A hitters . He knows he has good enough stuff to get them out but said he needed to work on consistency.
“I knew I wanted to come out and compete, kind of not beat myself because that’s what I feel the precursor has been for me walking guys and beating myself,” he said. “Just to throw strikes, challenge them and just see what they can do with it, that’s really been my mindset. And that’s been paying off.”
The results have earned Lenik the confidence of his manager and have likely opened some eyes as well.
“Pitching is the biggest part of the game, there’s no telling what could happen,” Poldberg said. “I still think he’s going to get a chance to pitch in the big leagues at some point.”
