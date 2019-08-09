Chasers give up three runs in 11th inning, drop game and series to Salt Lake

A three-run 11th inning lifted Salt Lake to a 5-4 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday night in the deciding game of a three-game series at Werner Park.
After the Chasers stranded the winning run at third in the 10th inning, Salt Lake got a two-run single from Josh Thole to move in front.
But the Chasers weren’t done. Xavier Fernandez hit a two-run double with one out, then Jecksson Flores followed with a single to put runners at the corners with one out. Adam Moore then grounded into a 5-4-3 double play to end the game.
The Chasers led 2-1 in the fifth as both runs scored on bases-loaded walks. Salt Lake issued four straight two-out walks in the inning.
Salt Lake tied it in the seventh on a Michael Hermosillo home run — it was his fifth homer in the series.
The Chasers got a much-needed quality start from Jake Kalish as he worked into the eighth inning, allowing two runs and six hits. Omaha had allowed an average of 10.8 runs in its previous 12 games.
Kelvin Gutierrez and Elier Hernandez each had two hits to lead the offense for Omaha, but they left 10 runners on base.
The Chasers begin a four-game home series with Las Vegas at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.
Omaha Storm Chasers' pitching coach Andy Hawkins throws pitches during batting practice in his Omaha Potholes jersey. The Omaha Storm Chasers played the Memphis Redbirds at Werner Park.
Heidi Foland and her dog, Breesy, attend the Omaha Storm Chasers baseball game. Foland sported her Omaha Potholes shirt during the game. The team played one night as the Omaha Potholes. Foland's dog is named after NFL quarterback Drew Brees.
Photos: Storm Chasers host Omaha Potholes night at Werner Park
Omaha Storm Chasers' pitching coach Andy Hawkins throws pitches during batting practice in his Omaha Potholes jersey.
Players for the Omaha Storm Chasers chat in the outfield during batting practice while wearing their Omaha Potholes jerseys.
Omaha Storm Chasers' Erick Mejia fields balls in his Omaha Potholes jersey during batting practice.
Omaha Storm Chasers' pitching coach Andy Hawkins watches batting practice in his Omaha Potholes jersey.
Omaha Storm Chasers' Elier Hernandez walks to the dugout in his Omaha Potholes jersey after finishing with batting practice.
Omaha Storm Chasers' Cheslor Cuthbert walks back to the dugout at the end of the second inning.
Omaha Storm Chasers' catcher Nick Dini catches a pop fly for an out in the first inning.
Omaha Storm Chasers' Erick Mejia connects for a single that drives in a run in the ninth inning.
The Omaha Storm Chasers sold Omaha Potholes T-shirts. The team played as the Omaha Potholes and took batting practice in Omaha Pothole jerseys.
Omaha Storm Chasers' Nicky Lopez, top, tags out Memphis Redbirds' Johan Mieses as he attempts to steal second base in the third inning.
Omaha Storm Chasers' Zach Lovvorn throws a pitch in the first inning.
Omaha Storm Chasers' Kelvin Gutierrez, right, steals second base as Memphis Redbirds' Max Schrock is late with the tag in the third inning.
Heidi Foland and her dog, Breesy, attend the Omaha Storm Chasers baseball game. Foland sported her Omaha Potholes shirt during the game. Foland's dog is named after NFL quarterback Drew Brees.
Kayla Thege, left, and Mark Batt hangout with their dog, Maia, during the Storm Chasers baseball game.
