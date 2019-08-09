Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
BASEBALL

Chasers give up three runs in 11th inning, drop game and series to Salt Lake

  • 0

A three-run 11th inning lifted Salt Lake to a 5-4 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday night in the deciding game of a three-game series at Werner Park.

After the Chasers stranded the winning run at third in the 10th inning, Salt Lake got a two-run single from Josh Thole to move in front.

But the Chasers weren’t done. Xavier Fernandez hit a two-run double with one out, then Jecksson Flores followed with a single to put runners at the corners with one out. Adam Moore then grounded into a 5-4-3 double play to end the game.

The Chasers led 2-1 in the fifth as both runs scored on bases-loaded walks. Salt Lake issued four straight two-out walks in the inning.

Salt Lake tied it in the seventh on a Michael Hermosillo home run — it was his fifth homer in the series.

The Chasers got a much-needed quality start from Jake Kalish as he worked into the eighth inning, allowing two runs and six hits. Omaha had allowed an average of 10.8 runs in its previous 12 games.

Kelvin Gutierrez and Elier Hernandez each had two hits to lead the offense for Omaha, but they left 10 runners on base.

The Chasers begin a four-game home series with Las Vegas at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Photos: Storm Chasers host Omaha Potholes night at Werner Park

1 of 14

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight

World Herald Contests