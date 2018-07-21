Omaha infielders Jack Lopez and Nicky Lopez have been sensational with their gloves.

On Saturday, the Lopezes, who aren’t related, also helped the Storm Chasers with their bats.

Jack Lopez hit a two-out go-ahead home run in the third inning, and Nicky Lopez added a two-run shot in the fifth, as Omaha topped Round Rock 4-1 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader at Werner Park.

Round Rock won the second game 6-3 with the help of a five-run fifth inning against Omaha reliever Kevin Lenik.

The Express had six hits in the inning, including three doubles, to take a 6-0 lead.

The Chasers scored all of their runs in the bottom of the fifth on a bases-loaded walk and Elier Hernandez’s two-run single.

Omaha fell behind early in the opener, a make-up game that was played before an announced crowd of 3,338 that included Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers and 2017 Stanley Cup champion Jake Guentzel.

Andy Ibanez led off the Round Rock second with a solo homer off Arnaldo Hernandez. The Chasers right-hander, making his first start in Omaha this season, rebounded to retire 18 of the final 19 batters he faced.

Jack Lopez clubbed a two-out, two-strike pitch from Tyler Wagner over the left field fence to give Omaha the lead for good. He also hit a two-out, two-strike single after Nicky Lopez’s home run.

“It feels good to finally come through for the team,” Jack Lopez said. “We’ve been playing well, (but ending up) on the wrong side of the games. But, hopefully, we’ll keep on working and turn it around.”

The two teams, who competed in the night contest as their Copa de la Diversión alter egos — the Cazadores de Tormentas and the Chupacabras — are playing their full series in less than 48 hours.

The two-hitter by Hernandez, who moved to 2-0  in five career Triple-A appearances, allowed the Chasers to save their bullpen for the final two contests of the four-game weekend series.

“It gives us a good chance to play to win. Some nights, you just play to survive,” Chasers manager Brian Poldberg said after the first game. “Now we’ve got a chance to use guys the way we normally would according to the game situation.”

Hernandez (1-0) faced two hitters over the minimum in a stellar outing, fanning six batters and walking none in his win. He needed 70 pitches to breeze through a game that lasted only 88 minutes.

“His fastball was effective. His curveball was good. His change-up (was, too),” Poldberg said. “He got after them. He was aggressive. It was a great job.”