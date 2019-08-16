Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

BASEBALL

Chase d'Arnaud's homers, Jorge Bonifacio triples in Storm Chasers' loss to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville used a three-run seventh inning to rally past the Omaha Storm Chasers 5-3 on Friday night.

Chasers starter Arnaldo Hernandez pitched six effective innings and left the game with a 3-2 lead. But the first six batters in the bottom of the seventh reached against reliever Ofreidy Gomez, who surrendered a pair of RBI singles and a bases-loaded walk.

Omaha was retired in order in the eighth and ninth innings.

The Chasers built a 3-1 lead as Chase d’Arnaud hit a solo homer in the second, Jorge Bonifacio drove in a run with a triple in the third, and Jecksson Flores singled home Adam Moore in the fourth.

Moore, Nick Heath and Erick Mejia each had two hits to lead the Chaser offense. Mejia has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games.

Omaha and Nashville continue their series Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

