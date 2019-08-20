METAIRIE, La. — Chase d’Arnaud’s three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning capped a late rally and lifted Omaha to a 7-5 victory at New Orleans on Tuesday.

The Chasers scored two runs apiece in the eighth and ninth innings to come back from a 4-0 deficit.

D’Arnaud got Omaha on the board with an RBI single in the eighth, and Erich Weiss followed with a run-scoring single.

Taylor Featherston tied it with a two-run homer in the ninth.

Erick Mejia started the 10th on second base, and Jorge Bonifacio led off with a single to set up d’Arnaud’s tiebreaking homer.

The Baby Cakes loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the 10th, then scored on a double play. But Jonathan Dziedzic got Austin Dean to line out to end the game and earn the save.

Kansas City shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, playing designated hitter, went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in his first game on injury rehabilitation with the Chasers.

