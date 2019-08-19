Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

BASEBALL

Brian Flynn strikes out seven in five scoreless innings to lead Chasers over New Orleans

Metairie, La. — The Omaha Storm Chasers won consecutive games for the first time in a month Monday after beating New Orleans 6-1.

The Storm Chasers (54-72) also beat Nashville on Sunday to end a five-game skid. The last time Omaha had a winning streak was July 16-18, when it won three straight against the Baby Cakes.

Including Monday’s win, the Storm Chasers are 9-19 since then.

Five pitchers combined to hold New Orleans to one run on seven hits Monday. Starter Brian Flynn earned the win, pitching five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.

The Storm Chasers scored two runs in the top of the third inning to grab the lead for good. Nick Heath hit an RBI single for the first run, and Jecksson Flores made it 2-0 with a sacrifice bunt.

Elier Hernandez added an RBI single in the top of the sixth, then Erich Weiss gave Omaha a 5-0 lead with a two-run home run in the top of the eighth.

New Orleans scored a run in the bottom of the ninth and had the bases loaded with one out before Andres Machado came in to get the final two outs and the save.

Omaha continues its four-game series at New Orleans at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

