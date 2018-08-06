When Salt Lake had two outs, the Bee batters had Omaha right where they wanted.

The Bees scored all their runs with two outs en route to a 6-0 win Sunday in front of a Werner Park crowd of 6,443, handing the Storm Chasers their fourth-straight loss.

Salt Lake starter Ivan Pineyro, who entered Sunday with an 8.09 ERA through 19 games, stymied the Chasers.

He allowed three hits over six innings with six strikeouts and no walks.  Three relievers combined to hold Omaha without a hit the rest of the way.

Chasers manager Brian Poldberg said his team struggled to hit the ball hard off Pineyro.

“We didn’t take real good swings at him,” Poldberg said. “We might have hit four or five balls decent. We didn’t have many opportunities.”

Frank Schwindel had one of those hits. He doubled to lead off the second, extending his hitting streak to 13 games. It also was his sixth-straight game with a double.

But the Chasers (50-62) were unable to get Schwindel home as Pineyro struck out Cam Gallagher and Elier Hernandez and forced Ramon Torres to ground out.

“We had the one (opportunity) early when Frank hit the double,” Poldberg said. “Then the next two guys struck out, and we didn’t get him to third.

“Whether it was (Pineyro) or us, you’ve got to give credit to him today. We’ve just got to regroup and get ready for tomorrow.”

Salt Lake (61-52) broke through first in the fifth off starter Jake Kalish, who recorded the first two outs on three pitches to start the inning. But Kalish walked No. 9 hitter Stephen McGee, and Bo Way followed with a double to get the two-out rally going.

Matt Thaiss followed with another double down the right-field line to score both runners. Taylor Ward drove home Thaiss to put Salt Lake up 3-0.

Blaine Boyer came on in relief to start the sixth. Kalish was charged with three runs on six hits while striking out four and walking two.

“He pitched well for us all year,” Poldberg said of Kalish. “He’s been one of the key guys in our rotation.

“It’s going to happen. Sometimes things get away from you, and in that fifth inning, it got away from him.”

The Bees went up 4-0 off Josh Staumont in the seventh when Jabari Blash drove in Ward with two outs and added two more in the ninth off Richard Lovelady.

“Good job on their part battling and getting the two-out RBI,” Poldberg said. “When we’re playing good, that’s when we do most of our scoring. We just didn’t do a very good job pitching-wise to counteract that.”

The Chasers and Bees continue their series 7 p.m. Monday at Werner Park. Trevor Oaks (7-5, 2.39 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for Omaha.

