BASEBALL

Aces deal Storm Chaser pitchers another rough loss, have outscored Omaha 36-15 in two games

  • 0

RENO, Nev. — While Omaha's offense provided three home runs, its pitching continued to sputter. This time, it was in a 13-7 loss to Reno on Saturday.

The Storm Chasers allowed 18 hits and walked six as every Reno player either scored a run or drove one in. In Friday's contest, the Chasers allowed 22 hits and 21 walks. In the first two games of the PCL series, the Aces have outscored Omaha (49-63) 36-15. 

On Saturday, Jake Kalish (7-6) took the loss after allowing eight runs — seven earned — on 10 hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Nick Dini and Elier Hernandez each homered in Omaha's five-run fourth inning that tied the game 5-5. But the Aces answered in the bottom fourth, scoring three runs apiece in that inning and the fifth to pull away.

Jorge Bonifacio added his 19th homer of the season in the ninth for Omaha.

The teams play again at 3:05 Sunday.

Photos: Storm Chasers host Omaha Potholes night at Werner Park

1 of 14

