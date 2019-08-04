Aces deal Storm Chaser pitchers another rough loss, have outscored Omaha 36-15 in two games

RENO, Nev. — While Omaha's offense provided three home runs, its pitching continued to sputter. This time, it was in a 13-7 loss to Reno on Saturday.
The Storm Chasers allowed 18 hits and walked six as every Reno player either scored a run or drove one in. In Friday's contest, the Chasers allowed 22 hits and 21 walks. In the first two games of the PCL series, the Aces have outscored Omaha (49-63) 36-15.
On Saturday, Jake Kalish (7-6) took the loss after allowing eight runs — seven earned — on 10 hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings.
Nick Dini and Elier Hernandez each homered in Omaha's five-run fourth inning that tied the game 5-5. But the Aces answered in the bottom fourth, scoring three runs apiece in that inning and the fifth to pull away.
Jorge Bonifacio added his 19th homer of the season in the ninth for Omaha.
The teams play again at 3:05 Sunday.
Omaha Storm Chasers' pitching coach Andy Hawkins throws pitches during batting practice in his Omaha Potholes jersey. The Omaha Storm Chasers played the Memphis Redbirds at Werner Park.
Heidi Foland and her dog, Breesy, attend the Omaha Storm Chasers baseball game. Foland sported her Omaha Potholes shirt during the game. The team played one night as the Omaha Potholes. Foland's dog is named after NFL quarterback Drew Brees.
Players for the Omaha Storm Chasers chat in the outfield during batting practice while wearing their Omaha Potholes jerseys.
Omaha Storm Chasers' Erick Mejia fields balls in his Omaha Potholes jersey during batting practice.
Omaha Storm Chasers' pitching coach Andy Hawkins watches batting practice in his Omaha Potholes jersey.
Omaha Storm Chasers' Elier Hernandez walks to the dugout in his Omaha Potholes jersey after finishing with batting practice.
Omaha Storm Chasers' Cheslor Cuthbert walks back to the dugout at the end of the second inning.
Omaha Storm Chasers' catcher Nick Dini catches a pop fly for an out in the first inning.
Omaha Storm Chasers' Erick Mejia connects for a single that drives in a run in the ninth inning.
The Omaha Storm Chasers sold Omaha Potholes T-shirts. The team played as the Omaha Potholes and took batting practice in Omaha Pothole jerseys.
Omaha Storm Chasers' Nicky Lopez, top, tags out Memphis Redbirds' Johan Mieses as he attempts to steal second base in the third inning.
Omaha Storm Chasers' Zach Lovvorn throws a pitch in the first inning.
Omaha Storm Chasers' Kelvin Gutierrez, right, steals second base as Memphis Redbirds' Max Schrock is late with the tag in the third inning.
Kayla Thege, left, and Mark Batt hangout with their dog, Maia, during the Storm Chasers baseball game.
