Storm Chasers outfielder Bubba Starling expected to be out six weeks with dislocated finger

Bubba Starling was close to rejoining the Storm Chasers after rehabbing an oblique injury. Instead, he is injured again.
Starling dislocated his left index finger as he stumbled getting out of bed, according to a Kansas City Star report. The finger was “completely bent backwards” and he underwent surgery to repair it.
The former Husker signee and Kansas City’s top draft pick in 2011 will likely be out six weeks.
“He put in all that time to get ready with the oblique ... was in the right frame of mind and excited to get going again,” said Royals assistant general manager J.J. Picollo told the Kansas City Star. “It’s a shame. You feel bad for the kid. He’s gotta deal with a little bit more adversity.”
In 11 games for the Chasers this season, Starling hit .257 with two doubles and five walks before the oblique injury.