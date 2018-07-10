You are the owner of this article.
SOFTBALL

Papillion-La Vista pitcher, future Husker Courtney Wallace named All-America

Papillion-La Vista pitcher, future Husker Courtney Wallace named All-America

Courtney Wallace had an 18-1 record with an ERA of 0.28 and 162 strikeouts while leading Papillion-La Vista to a state championship.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Courtney Wallace, the Papillion-La Vista pitcher who will be a freshman at Nebraska next season, was named a third-team high school All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Wallace was also the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year and honorary captain of the 2017 All-Nebraska softball team. She helped lead the Monarchs to the Class A state tournament each of her four years. The Monarchs finished second in 2016 before claiming the 2017 title.

As a senior, Wallace posted an 18-1 record with an ERA of 0.28 and 162 strikeouts. Her ERA was the lowest recorded in the state since the pitcher's circle moved to 43 feet. Wallace also hit .504 and had nine home runs, 35 RBIs, 45 runs scored and 14 stolen bases.

