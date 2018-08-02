NET will broadcast Creighton-Nebraska volleyball match in Omaha

The Creighton-Nebraska volleyball match in Omaha on Sept. 6 will be broadcast statewide by NET. A free webcast will also be available.
First serve for the match is scheduled for 7 p.m. It'll be the fourth time the two programs have faced each other at the CenturyLink Center — which will be renamed the CHI Health Center on Sept. 1. The previous three meetings have averaged more than 10,000 fans.
Tickets for the match are on sale now. Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.