VOLLEYBALL

NET will broadcast Creighton-Nebraska volleyball match in Omaha

  • 0

The Creighton-Nebraska volleyball match in Omaha on Sept. 6 will be broadcast statewide by NET. A free webcast will also be available.

First serve for the match is scheduled for 7 p.m. It'll be the fourth time the two programs have faced each other at the CenturyLink Center — which will be renamed the CHI Health Center on Sept. 1. The previous three meetings have averaged more than 10,000 fans.

Tickets for the match are on sale now. Click here for more information.

